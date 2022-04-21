Ordinary Folk raised $5M Pre-Series A to bring access to personalized, quality telehealth experience to men and women’s health in a $10B market across Asia

Strengthen its development in Hong Kong by focusing on expanding its product, growth and design team in the market

Ordinary Folk, a digital health experience that engages and connects patient care across its service lines, secures $5M Pre-Series A by Monk's Hill Ventures.

The funding will be used to accelerate hiring talent to build a differentiated CX in healthcare using tech, expand in new markets (Hong Kong & other Asian cities), while continuing to scale in Singapore.

Its full-stack telehealth platform integrates its two consumer platforms (Noah and Zoey), distributed compliant medical network, electronic medical record (EMR), digital prescriptions, cloud pharmacy, and last-mile fulfillment.

Launched in 2020, Noah is a men's telehealth platform that integrates different areas of care including sexual health, mental wellness, hair care, weight management, creating the right tools for a better, more seamless patient experience. Zoey: Less than a year later, Zoey was also launched as a telehealth platform where women can access sexual wellness, fertlility, mental health and wellbeing medical solutions in a judgement-free space.

About Ordinary Folk

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 April 2022 - Ordinary Folk, a digital health technology startup that makes telehealth services easily accessible to patients across Asia, based in Singapore, today announced its Pre-Series A funding of USD 5 million."Our mission is to use technology to simplify the patient experience. 60% of total health expenditure in Southeast Asia is out-of-pocket making treatments for many prevalent health conditions very expensive. We realized the need for a frictionless experience from discovery to delivery. Which is why it was essential for our digital health platforms to create access to doctors and medical solutions for sexual health, hair care, fertility, mental health and overall wellbeing together. We're committed to strengthening our existing engineering, product and design teams as well as bringing on board the right people to pilot our expansion into key markets including Hong Kong, while continuing to scale in Singapore," said Sean Low, founder of Ordinary Folk.The funding will be used to accelerate hiring talent to build a differentiated CX in healthcare using tech, expand in new markets (Hong Kong & other Asian cities), while continuing to scale in Singapore. The company plans to grow its team and hire top engineering talents in Vietnam, product, growth and design across the Singapore and Hong Kong markets.Ordinary Folk also plans to continue to expand its B2B partnerships with companies to provide Noah and Zoey services to its employees."Millions of people across Asia find it difficult to access proper treatment and care for health conditions that have tremendous taboo attached. Through Noah and Zoey, Ordinary Folk is uniquely positioned to bring in value through the consumer journey of healthcare services, creating an ecosystem where patients have access to medical experts and products, and a wide range of treatment options. Sean and his team have strong digital and branding DNA to grow the business to new heights, and we are happy to be partnering with them," said Peng T. Ong, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Monk's Hill Ventures.As a full-stack telehealth platform, Ordinary Folk integrates two platforms:The aim is to help people across Asia lead healthier lives, removing high costs and accessibility as barriers to quality healthcare.Since its launch in 2020, Ordinary Folk has seen revenue growth up by over 130% and attracted over a million unique visitors. Its platforms, Noah and Zoey, help users with cutting down on scheduling appointments, long waits at clinics, encountering tough questions in-person, and instead create a patient-doctor-treatment process that can be accessed from the privacy and comfort of one's home.In addition, Ordinary Folk is also committed to expanding their growth, design and marketing teams. Its team currently comes from some of the most creative names in the region – Grab, Ogilvy, DDB, BBH, TBWA.Tuan Pham, formerly at Grab, who leads the tech team from Vietnam, said, "Coding is not just about building digital products. It's about engineering change, and for us, on how we can improve the patient-doctor experience to make an impact on the lives of people across Asia."

At Ordinary Folk, we're reimagining the building blocks of healthcare in Asia. Bringing access to quality healthcare, people engage with medical experts and receive treatment online and at home. The company has inclusive, judgement-free telehealth platforms, Noah and Zoey, for men's and women's healthcare, which provide service and support for conditions across sexual wellness, hair care, fertility, mental health and overall wellbeing.



About Monk’s Hill Ventures

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneurs Peng T. Ong and Kuo-Yi Lim, Monk's Hill Ventures ('MHV') is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage technology startups, primarily in Series A, in Southeast Asia. Backed by institutional investors and family offices worldwide, MHV works with exceptional entrepreneurs who use technology to improve the lives of millions of people in the region. Find out more at www.monkshill.com .



