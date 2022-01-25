FROM ORDINARY SHOPLOT TO ARTISTIC WALL MURAL

Property Developer Myra's inspirational wall mural adds soul to Sepang post COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the words of renowned artist Pablo Picasso, "Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life." Property developer Myra lives up to this philosophy with a unique wall mural that adds colour and excitement to the everyday lives of Sepang residents and visitors, who are looking forward to moving on from the pandemic.



The mural by Myra, a property developer, features art in the form of living plants, a tapestry of life formed from ferns, miniature potted plants and other leafy faunas.

Myra's wall mural is in line with the council's initiative to promote the Visit Sepang campaign, which recently saw a revival, with the launching of wall murals at the BBST walk. The shoplots, built by Myra to provide commercial conveniences to the residents, now also gives visitors the opportunity to appreciate the artwork.

Measuring 9.95 metres in height and 21.34m in width, the lively wall mural is an initiative by Myra, together with Sepang Municipal Council. A unique feature of the mural wall is the incorporation of live plants. The different variety of plants growing on the wall represents the concept that every life is different, and each has its own pace of growing and blooming.

The murals vines represent how life grows as time passes, bringing the ups and downs of life with it. The bud represents Myra, a budding developer amidst property giants.

Working alongside well-known landscape architect firm Rent-A-Pot, the artistic endeavour took three weeks to complete. The refreshing wall mural now gives residents the chance to colour their own lives and move forward within the Sepang district, which is home to several developments including Myra's newest developments; Myra Impian and Myra Cove.

Myra Impian, a mixed development built over 20.217 acres in the township of Nilai, provides practical, freehold homes tailored to individuals of different needs and the convenience of commercial facilities. Comprising of 5 phases that encapsulate 2 serviced residences catered to young individuals, the township is designed in collaboration with VERITAS, one of Malaysia's top architecture firms.

Myra's other upcoming residential development in Cyberjaya, Myra Cove, comprises 11 acres of freehold land with a mixture of high and low rise condominiums. To promote wellness and sustainability to potential homeowners of different lifestyles, Myra has partnered up with award-winning architect yhsA and land architect Praxcis with a design approach that focuses on affordable luxury.

For more information on Myra's developments, visit www.myra.com.my