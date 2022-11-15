Oregon Business Owner Teams Up With Prevention Magazine To Support People With Disabilities

Rise Visible’s CEO, Aunia Kahn teamed up with Prevention Magazine for a feature on invisible disabilities.

Kahn's story was featured as part of their "We Are Not Invisible" project, a series of personal and informative stories that shed light and raise awareness for those with Invisible Disabilities.



This powerful series was created in honor of Invisible Disabilities Week which ran from October 15 – 21, 2022 and was on the front page of Prevention Magazine’s website for the entire week.

This national spotlight has been one of the most powerful opportunities in the many press opportunities Kahn has had with her mission as a disability advocate looking to bring awareness to disability visibility in entrepreneurship, marketing and business.

"It is an honor to speak up as a person living with a disability and my story be published in such an important magazine like Prevention.” said Aunia Kahn, CEO of Rise Visible. “The opportunity to be a voice for the disabled community and to help bring more awareness to disability visibility, inclusion and understanding is a mission I take very seriously.”



Kahn is the CEO of Rise Visible, a website design and digital marketing agency in Eugene, OR. Rise Visible is a Certified Disability-Owned Business Enterprises (DOBE®) and has been named Top-Ranking Woman-Owned Digital Agency by Clutch and Best SEO Agency in Eugene 2022 by Expertise.

About Us: Rise Visible is an award-winning disabled/woman-owned full service digital marketing agency that specializes in website design and development, SEO, branding, internet marketing, and digital strategy. We are committed to directly improve the lives of people with different strengths, experiences and backgrounds, including those with disabilities and other marginalized groups through recognizing Diversity and Inclusion as a key to mutual success. Rise Visible’s goal as a business has always been to make the world a better place by being a values-first agency and making sure there are opportunities for everyone. As a company we believe in social and environmental performance, accountability, good communication and transparency. This means we create initiatives to support those causes and it drives everything we do.

