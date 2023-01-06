Oregon Industrial Painting Expert Continues 50 Years of Service for Warehouses

Oregon warehouse owners continue to turn to experts at Smith and Company Painting. To protect warehouses from elemental damage and ensure employees are safe from slipping, Smith and Company Painting only use high-quality paint and epoxy flooring to ensure aesthetic excellence and durability.

Smith and Company Painting is proud to showcase its expertise in painting and flooring services for Oregon warehouses and industrial facilities. With over 50 years of experience, Smith and Company Painting is a well-known premier provider of painting and flooring solutions across the state. Its team of experts is equipped with vast knowledge and experience, noting each unique need for every warehouse.

Warehouses face constant wear and tear. Smith and Company Painting provide paint restoration services for rusting warehouses in need of a fresh, clean look through the use of high-quality, rust-proof paints and coatings.

Safety is essential in warehouses and industrial buildings. Smith and Company painting also specializes in waterproofing and floor resurfacing. The company's epoxy coatings are high-performance, non-porous, and extremely easy to keep clean. The completed non-slip floors pass all OSHA guidelines to ensure safe workplace conditions for warehouses, plants, and other industrial buildings.

Smith and Company Painting's skilled team understands warehouses' unique needs and dedicates its efforts to providing appropriate, high-quality materials for each space. With Smith and Company Painting, warehouse paint is protective and long-lasting, while their floors protect from chemicals and skid marks and provide a safe non-slip surface for employees and visitors. These services are essential, and Smith and Company's mission is to provide high-quality solutions to meet property owners' coating and flooring needs.

When discussing his company's expert industrial warehouse painting and flooring services, Smith and Company Painting founder Parker Smith said, "We know how hard you work, so we take your business seriously. Industrial building and warehouse managers all over Oregon have appreciated our high-quality work and delivering the best work at a fair price."

About Us: Smith and Company Painting started in 1960 in McMinnville, Oregon, 40 miles southwest of Portland. Originally founded as Delane Smith Painting for house painting, the family-run business expanded into commercial painting and concrete floor coatings. Over the years, Smith and Company Painting has delved into a plethora of projects and is proud to offer stellar service for each and every service. Providing timely, cost-effective solutions is always the priority of Smith and Company Painting.

