OREO invites Malaysians to express themselves with OREO cookies, now embossed with letters and emojis to make every moment playful

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OREO, a much-loved brand under Mondelēz International continues to inspire delightful snacking moments with its iconic cookie sandwich. This June, OREO is dialling up the fun with the return of its limited-edition embossed cookies, brought back due to popular demand, as shown on social media last year when enthusiastic fans shared their creative fun moments with OREO embossed cookies. This year, fans will be extra excited that the new limited-edition letters and emojis embossed cookies now feature more designs, 23 unique varieties to be exact. This sets the stage for OREO to spark playful snacking experiences, encouraging consumers to express themselves and 'Say It With OREO', beyond the usual words and written text.



"In the current situation where many consumers are keeping safe at home, spending more time with their loved ones and enjoying snacking time together, we hope to energise them with playful ideas while discovering fun ways to 'Say It With OREO' with this limited-edition embossed cookies. You can get creative with these OREO cookies to send a message to your loved ones, create a creative acronym such as "JOM", "WALOA", or share your message in local lingos - a simple yet exciting ways that ignites playful moments and meaningful connections," says Arpan Sur, Head of Marketing, Mondelez International, Malaysia and Singapore.

Extending the fun on e-commerce platform, OREO is launching a limited edition 'Say It With OREO' fun pack on Shopee, Lazada and Panda Mart with the purchase of 4 multipacks of 'Say It With OREO' range. This fun pack consists of Bingo and Hangman game cards that are playable with the 23 designs of OREO letters and emojis cookies. Perfect for sharing with family and friends.

Along with the release of the limited-edition OREO cookies, the brand also announces the kick-off of its #SayItWithOREO nationwide campaign that includes exciting contest. It aims to encourage the creative and playful imagination of consumers through photo contest via WhatsApp. The contest is open from 1 June to 31 August 2021 for everyone above the age of 18x, with prizes worth up to RM100,000, such as laptops, tablets, kitchen appliance and many more. Visit www.SayItWithOREO.com to find out more.

The limited-edition OREO cookies are available in Original and Chocolate variant at all leading retailers, convenience stores and online merchant in the following packaging:

133 grams single pack @ RRP RM3.30

256.5 grams multipack @ RRP RM5.89

About OREO

OREO is the world's favourite cookie, enjoyed by families and friends in more than 100 countries around the world. It is the best-selling biscuit of the 21st century with more than USD$2 billion in global annual revenues. The OREO cookie twist, lick and dunk ritual has become the signature way to enjoy this iconic cookie in many different parts of the world. OREO has a Facebook community of more than 41 million OREO fans around the globe, representing 200+ countries and different languages. OREO ranks among the top five brand Facebook pages in the world.

About Mondelēz International (Malaysia)

Mondelēz International is part of the Mondelēz International group of companies which empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world, with a strong presence in Southeast Asia. With 2020 net revenues of approximately USD 27 billion, Mondelēz International is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Mondelēz International is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO cookies, Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, Cadbury Zip chocolate wafer, Cadbury 5 Star chocolate, Toblerone chocolate, Chipsmore cookies, Jacob's biscuits, Tiger biscuits, Philadelphia cheese, Kraft cheese, Chachos chips, Chipster chips, Twisties snacks and many more. We've been part of Southeast Asia for more than 70 years, with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Our +7,000 colleagues work across our ten manufacturing locations – including the plants in Shah Alam and Prai – two research and development technical centers and our sales and marketing network to create products that people can truly love and feel good about. From wholesome to indulgent bites, consumers can enjoy the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

Visit mondelezinternational.com and follow us on social media: facebook.com/mondelezinternational, instagram.com/mondelēz_international, linkedin.com/company/mondelezinternational and twitter.com/MDLZ.