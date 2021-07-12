Organic Baby Sleep Sack – Lightweight Cotton Sleeping Bag for Newborn Launch

Malabar Baby announced the addition of the newly launched FORT lightweight wearable baby sleeping bag to its range of sleeping products for newborns and toddlers of all sizes.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, babywear retailer Malabar Baby has made a newly launched organic baby sleep sack available for infants and toddlers ranging from 6 months to 36 months of age. The company adds the new product to its existing line of lightweight and quilted sleeping bags for babies.

For more information see https://www.malabarbaby.com/products/fort-wearable-sleepbag-tog-1-0

The newly launched FORT wearable baby sleeping bag is released via Malabar Baby as a breathable, safety-conscious crib complement. With an accessible design, Malabar Baby explained that the non-toxic product provides infants with a comfortable transition from the environment of the womb.

Malabar Baby brings the new baby sleeping bag to consumers to meet rising demands for secure, wearable baby blankets. Industry research indicates that product cleanliness and reusability are among the primary concerns of new mothers when seeking baby clothes and accessories. As such, the new sleep sack is both eco-friendly and machine washable.

The new FORT baby sleeping bag comes equipped with a silent and reversible zipper, bolstering the product’s protective qualities. Mothers will find that they can unzip the sleep sack without disturbing their resting children.

Babies will further benefit from the handmade product’s hypoallergenic material, designed to promote healthy sleeping habits. Company representatives explained that the bag’s organic Indian cotton becomes softer with repeated washes while preventing overheating, making it ideal for long-term usage.

The product is available in multiple sizes for infants and toddlers. It also features the right snap design to facilitate the quick placement or removal of babies from the sleeping bag. According to Malabar Baby, mothers can easily switch their babies from muslin swaddling blankets onto using the new sleep sack as per their requirements.

“We came back for a thinner sleeping bag for use in the spring and summer,” explained one satisfied customer. “Fabric is as soft as always, and the best part is its easy maintenance. I researched other sleeping bags in the market and it seems like only Malabar offers them in organic material that is safe for the dryer. A must for babywear.”

Interested parties are invited to visit https://www.malabarbaby.com/collections/sleepbag to learn more about Malabar Baby’s extensive range of sleeping bags for infants.

