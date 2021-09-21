Organic Expo Dubai announces expert committee to steer the Middle Eastern organic sector

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East Organic & Natural Products Expo 2021 held under the patronage of Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has announced its first Steering Committee, featuring distinguished leaders and diverse businesses that have been pioneers in implementing sustainability across consumer categories in the region.

Shinu Pillai, the Exhibitions Director mentioned, "Given the heightened market demand for organics and the trade challenges importers are facing in the region, it only makes sense to have key people from the industry to advise on strategies that will drive the organics sector. We are excited to have onboard some of the leading minds in the business."

The committee has been formed to address the best practices and the need for education towards the business of organic, natural, bio and eco products. The committee will meet quarterly to discuss the development of the sector focusing on the top consumer categories - Food & Beverage, Beauty, Health and Environment.



Miguel Angel Povedano, Chief Commercial Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Retail

Adding retail expertise to the committee will be new member Miguel Angel Povedano, Chief Commercial Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Retail. He said: "Fast-changing consumer habits are transforming the retail industry and many fundamental aspects of its operations. As retailers, we must ensure we not only keep up but stay one step ahead – anticipating new needs and delivering on customer expectations. This appointment gives me an exciting opportunity to share my knowledge and experience with industry peers as we all progress in our sustainability ambitions and deliver on the needs of our loyal consumers".



Sanjeev Dutta, Executive Director - Commodities and Financial Services, DMCC

Joining Povedano on the board is Sanjeev Dutta, Executive Director - Commodities and Financial Services, DMCC. Speaking following his appointment to the advisory board, he said: "I am delighted to join the Advisory Board of the Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo Dubai 2021. I look forward to working alongside the industry experts that form the group as we make important preparations for the seminal event in December. The organic, natural, and sustainable product sector is a fascinating one characterized by innovation, opportunity, and growth. It is critical that the event harnesses these elements and helps the industry charter a path towards success. With the support of all stakeholders involved, I have no doubt that the event will have a huge impact on the industry, and everyone connected to it."



Halima Jumani, Director - Finance and Operations, Kibsons International LLC

Also bringing in a wealth of experience to the board is Halima Jumani, Director - Finance and Operations, Kibsons International LLC –one of the most prominent names in the fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry industry in the region. She said, "We are incredibly honoured to be a part of the Organic & Natural Advisory committee. Sustainability is at the heart of all we do at Kibsons and we are looking forward to sharing our practices, educating on the importance of sustainability here in the region and working alongside a dedicated and like-minded group to further enhance efforts of sustainability in the UAE".

Most of the members have been associated for years with the event through keynote sessions at the digital and in-person conferences.

Who's on the Steering Committee?

Dr Ashraf Mahate - Chief Economist, Dubai Exports

Sanjeev Dutta - Executive Director, Commodities & Financial Services, DMCC

Miguel Angel Povedano - Chief Commercial Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Retail

Mette Haxthausen - Managing Director for Sisters Beauty Lounge, The Grooming Company

Yazen Al Kodmani - Operations Director, Emirates Bio Farm

Dr Shyam Pillai - Chief Executive Officer at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Medical Director at Dr Shyam's Ayurveda Center

Halima Jumani - Director - Finance and Operations, Kibsons International LLC

In addition, the committee will influence the content and predominant themes in the organic industry, examining the key challenges, as well as plan the potential outcomes of Organic Expo Dubai and its influence on sector, globally and locally.

The organizers have established an exceptional online community ever since the pandemic and have excelled in the hybrid concept even before anyone else in the region. The September edition of the Organic Digital Trade Expo will go live from 28 – 29 September 2021. Register to attend, here.

You can meet the steering committee members this December at the in-person event at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 6-8, 2021.

About the Expo:

The Organic and Natural Products Expo is the Middle East's sole trading event facilitating organic trade in the region for the past 19 years. In 2020, the success of the event was a testament to the region's demand for organic and natural products, with a 35% increase in visitors, in the post-COVID era. This year, the event is going hybrid, with 3 digital expos (March, June, September) and the in-person event from 6th - 8th December 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

For further information, please contact: Email: jan@glexhibitions.com; menaka@organicandnatural.com