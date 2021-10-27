The original IP animation short film "Miracle" jointly created by the Silk Road Paradise and the Oscar-nominated team Taiko Animation Inc. is launched today

XI'AN, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At 10 a.m. on October 27th, the original IP animation short film "Miracle", which was jointly produced by the Silk Road Paradise of TCG.SHAANXI and the Oscar nominated team Taiko Animation, was officially released through the major online media platforms such as Bilibili, Tencent, and iQiyi.



The birth of the "Miracle" animated short film is a start that the domestic cultural tourism project cooperates with the top international animation team to create the original IP animation of silk road culture. It is also another representative work of "Telling Chinese Stories and Spreading Chinese Voice" launched by the Silk Road Paradise, after the successful premiere of the original musical of Silk Road theme - "Sound of the Silk Road" in July.

The 7-minute "Miracle" animated short film takes the spirit of exploring and innovative Silk Road as the theme, advocating the values of "Life depends on me, dare to think and dare to do, and bravely create miracles". The young animation director, "Father of the Baymax", and Oscar Award judge Zhang Shaofu is the production director, working together with the world's top animation masters, dedicating two years to create the uniquely charming original IP and wonderful adventures for the Silk Road Paradise.

The Silk Road Paradise in the "Miracle" animation is the core project that is jointly invested and developed by TCG.SHAANXI and Fengxi New Town Management Committee. The total investment is 3.6 billion yuan, covering an area of 567 mu. Using "Silk Road, Joy, Technology" as the core, "open block" as the spatial form, plan and layout the seven silk road style open themed blocks. It advocates the concept of "36-hour micro-vacation" and opens the era of micro-vacation of "time-space integration and tailoring to individual conditions", creating themed customized and segmented tourism products, combining time, space, and consumer groups to create a new experience of cultural and business tourism and recreational activity.

The "Miracle" National Creation Competition has been launched simultaneously. The event includes three major tracks of dubbing, scoring, and story creation. Search the WeChat public account "Silk Road Paradise of TCG.SHAANXI" to create a unique miracle story.

As a leader in the cultural tourism industry, TCG.SHAANXI has always been adhering to the concept of "the product of TCG.SHAANXI must be competitive". TCG.SHAANXI insists on using international vision and open cooperation attitude, integrating international and domestic high-quality resources, working together with top professional partners, focusing on producing high-quality projects, and constantly creating miracles of cultural and tourism integration.

The Silk Road Paradise will open grandly on May 28, 2022. In Xi'an, the starting point of the Silk Road, a Silk Road miracle journey of "36-hour micro-vacation" will be presented to the world.

