Orland Park, IL Wealth Management: Investment Planning Services Updated

Goldstone Financial Group (630-620-9300), a financial planning and wealth management firm serving clients in Orland Park, IL, announces an update to its asset management strategies to account for expected inflation, market volatility, and movements in the interest rate.

In answer to an industry grappling with continued inflation, market volatility and rising interest rates, Goldstone Financial Group has announced wealth management strategies that focus on leveraging current investment opportunities to rebalance portfolios. The priority is to help clients reach their financial goals during this especially sticky time.

Goldstone Financial Group is doubling down on its customer-focused service with asset management strategies tailored to intended goals, says a recent announcement from the firm. The firm emphasized the need for portfolio diversification to include investments offering solid, long-term potential, such as select ETFs and mutual funds, the addition of active vs. passive index strategies, and extra flexibility for potential liquidation needs.

“Our experienced team at Goldstone Financial Group works alongside our clients to create personalized investment strategies that align with their values, financial goals, and retirement goals,” says a spokesperson for the firm. “With so many disruptions in today’s markets, we’re making sure our clients’ portfolios maximize their upside potentials.”

While volatility, interest rates, and inflation continue to challenge the asset management landscape, economic and geopolitical disruptions are also taking their toll. Prior to these influences, equities were an attractive choice for wealth managers. But in these turbulent times and as interest rates continue to rise, the wealth managers at Goldstone say balancing equity exposure between offensive and defensive is the wiser choice.

The firm also believes in the power of vehicles that leverage tax advantages to minimize tax burdens. They say maximizing retirement investment accounts based on an individual client's taxation status is key. To this end, wealth managers are encouraging their clients to investigate the benefits of post-tax accounts like Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s vs. Traditional IRAs that defer taxes to the time of withdrawal.

As a fiduciary firm, Goldstone Financial Group is accountable to their clients, and not any particular investment product. In addition to wealth management, the firm offers retirement and legacy planning, specialized tax planning, asset protection, lifetime income, and investment planning.

A long-time client says, “Goldstone have been outstanding in helping us plan for our retirement. We conduct a yearly review and make any adjustments as needed. The entire staff is very friendly, helpful, and professional.”

