Orlando closer to carbon neutrality with new multi-family solar solution

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allume Energy (Allume), RENU Communities (RENU), and esaSolar today announced the successful commissioning of Orlando’s first behind-the-meter shared solar system in a multi-family building.

The first of its kind in the United States (U.S.), the shared solar system will generate clean renewable electricity for Canopy Villa Apartments (Canopy), a 296-unit, garden-style multi-family apartment complex in Orlando. By utilizing the cutting edge SolShare technology, residents of the community will be able to subscribe to a portion of the solar energy produced on the roof, offsetting the cost of their individual electricity bills.

SolShare is the world’s only hardware for sharing rooftop solar with multiple apartments in the same building. The technology will maximize solar energy available for connected tenants and accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral built environment, supporting RENU’s mission of decarbonizing the built environment.

Canopy is the first asset within the recently announced ESG-centric venture between Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC and Aegon Asset Management. Utilizing Taurus’ sustainable retrofit subsidiary, RENU, the partnership will acquire multifamily assets, aiming to significantly reduce the energy consumption and carbon output of those assets, in addition to improving the quality of life for residents with each project.

“This innovative partnership represents RENU’s core values of constantly evaluating and implementing tailored solutions for our projects. We are excited for this collaboration, leveraging this technology to accelerate the distribution of clean energy and improve resiliency,” said Christopher Gray, PhD., Chief Technology Officer of RENU Communities.

With 21.9 million apartment units in the U.S., the success of this project is set to create a precedent for the multi-family real estate industry in Florida and beyond.

Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC—The Reliable One) worked with Allume, RENU and esaSolar to review and ensure this first-of-its-kind system for Florida met its interconnection and safety requirements. The system has the potential to significantly contribute to the City of Orlando’s net-zero goals and growing confidence in shared solar as a reliable power source for residents in multi-tenanted buildings.

RENU delivers decarbonized energy retrofits to existing real estate assets by combining state-of-the-art technology and real estate expertise to overhaul existing properties, transforming dated buildings into high-value, reduced-carbon assets. For Canopy, RENU partnered with esaSolar to develop, design, and install the solar array as well as integrate the SolShare technology to the existing electrical system.

As a local solar development and construction firm, esaSolar provided key technical consulting to ensure the system would operate correctly with OUC’s electric grid. “Because Orlando is one of the fastest growing cities in Florida, it needs to develop affordable housing solutions that also prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability,” said Morgan Brawner, esaSolar’s Vice President of Business Development.

SolShare, developed by Australian-born, Los Angeles based Allume Energy, as an answer for multi-tenanted residents wanting to access the environmental and economic benefits of rooftop solar, requires no change to the existing electricity supply and metering infrastructure. It sits entirely behind the meter, making it an affordable and scalable solution to expand access to solar globally.

“We are thrilled to see the SolShare in this milestone project unlocking a crucial part of offering carbon-neutral living in Florida. We look forward to expanding solar access to as many Floridian tenants while contributing to OUC’s net-zero energy goals,” said Mel Bergsneider, Allume's Executive Account Manager.

About Allume Energy

Founded in 2015, Allume Energy manufactures the SolShare - a world-first hardware that allows rooftop solar to be extended to apartment buildings and their residents. The Australian-made SolShare currently provides solar access to apartment residents in Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom, enabling them to harness the environmental and financial benefits of clean, distributed energy.

About Orlando Utilities Commission

Established in 1923 by a special act of the Florida Legislature, OUC—The Reliable One is the second largest municipal utility in Florida. OUC provides electric and water services to about 400,000 accounts in Orlando, St. Cloud and parts of unincorporated Orange and Osceola counties. Visit www.ouc.com to learn more about our commitment to reliability, affordability and sustainability.



About RENU Communities



Established in 2019 as a subsidiary of Taurus Investment Holdings, RENU Communities is leading the transition to a carbon neutral built environment by linking traditional value-add real estate investment with the market’s growing desire for electrification and decarbonization. RENU aims to eliminate the carbon associated with a building’s energy consumption by combining state-of-the-art technology and real estate expertise to overhaul existing properties, transforming dated buildings into high-value, reduced-carbon assets. Program elements incorporate comprehensive retrofits, wholesale equipment upgrades, and onsite energy generation to create a customized, energy efficient and lower carbon ecosystem. RENU’s innovative solutions improve property values, decrease utility and maintenance costs, and achieve verified carbon reduction at no additional expense to owners, management, or tenants. https://renucommunities.com.

About esaSolar

Founded in 2010, esaSolar is a solar development, design, and construction firm headquartered in Orlando, Florida. esaSolar provides a full scope of services to clients from energy consulting and design to construction and maintenance. esaSolar’s services support leading private companies, utilities, and local governments in achieving their renewable energy goals.

Contacts

FischTank PR

allume@fischtankpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/277d3f6a-c1fb-454d-86d4-78835889125b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18da3276-bd35-401a-aae8-bd3af29f335d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8edbcd0-2f35-4cb2-86ab-cedaff95c46e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7aced4b5-18f3-439b-9bb1-f13d88f23f5b



