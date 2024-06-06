Orlando Package Holidays: Disney World All-Inclusive Family Trips Available

The renowned global travel platform Expedia updates its package holiday offerings to destinations in Florida.

With more US travelers spending vacation time on American shores, Expedia is pleased to offer packages for some of Orlando's most popular hotels and resorts. From Disney World to downtown, the company offers affordable holidays for couples, families, and single travelers with the convenience of all-inclusive booking for flights and accommodation, underpinned by the knowledge and experience of one of the world's largest travel platforms.

The holiday offers available present travelers a wide range of amenities and accommodations to suit every budget. The Expedia site details everything from restaurants and spa facilities to sports and shopping. Holidaymakers can also access traveler reviews to get a feel for the quality of experience they can expect.

The state of Florida welcomed approximately 140 million visitors in 2023 - a 7.3% increase since 2019. According to Visit Florida, the top origin states for American travelers are New York, Texas, and Georgia, with international visitors mainly coming from the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. The beaches and waterfront facilities remain the most popular draw for both domestic and overseas tourists.

On the platform, a two-night stay at the Caribe Royale Orlando for a family of four can be booked for $175 per person. This popular hotel is family-friendly with an onsite convenience store, poolside bar, and a terrace. Guests can unwind in the hot tub or in one of the three outdoor pools including a children's pool with a water slide, and enjoy spa services including body wraps, facials, and hot stone massages. For active individuals and fitness enthusiasts, there is a state-of-the-art gym, complimentary bicycle rentals, and an outdoor tennis court.

Flying with Delta Airlines from New York JFK with economy seats takes the package total to $795.80 with a carry-on bag included. Refundable options are priced from $1,135 and include one checked bag and no fee for changing dates or times.

A spokesperson says, “Our Orlando holiday packages give you the power to create your own adventure. Tailor your journey to your needs and interests and make every moment count.”

Travelers wishing to go further afield will find much to choose from in Expedia's range of Caribbean holiday destinations, from St. Lucia to Aruba and Curacao.

