Ortac International Accounting facilitates British company relocation to Dubai

Recent data shows a 420% surge in Britons looking to relocate to the UAE over the past five years. With its new office in Dubai, Ortac International Accounting offers company establishment services in the region.

—

DUBAI — Ortac International Accounting opened a new office in Dubai to facilitate company establishment for the citizens of various countries including the British. In recent years, the UAE, particularly Dubai, has emerged as a sought-after destination for British citizens. The desire to relocate to the UAE among UK nationals is evidenced by a remarkable 420% increase in relocations over the last five years, with a notable 45% spike observed in 2023 alone.



Murat Ortac, Founding Partner of Ortac International Accounting, highlights Dubai’s appeal for foreign investors. He explains its flexible procedures and favorable tax advantages compared to the European Union, attracting entrepreneurs and professionals seeking a vibrant business environment.



With over 240 thousand British expatriates residing in Dubai and approximately 5 thousand British companies operating in the UAE, Dubai stands as an increasingly important destination for international business ventures.



Ortac International Accounting offers efficient and seamless company establishment services in Dubai, leveraging its expertise and strategic partnerships. As the authorized professional partner of IFZA, Dubai's premier free zone, Ortac ensures swift completion of company establishment procedures and banking formalities within just 7 working days, along with the provision of a two-year investor visa.



“The corporate tax rate and the tax system in general are important for business people who plan to establish a company in foreign markets. With its 9% rate, the UAE is almost at the top among the countries with the lowest corporate tax in the world. With the law enacted at the beginning of 2024, it became mandatory to work with an accounting company. With our 27 years of experience in accounting, we are now serving in Dubai,” Murat Ortac said.



Dubai’s competitive edge is its low tax rate and enviable expat lifestyle



Dubai’s status as a global trade hub is underscored by its investor-friendly policies, including tax exemptions and a zero percent personal income tax. Its removal from the grey list in February 2024 further bolsters its appeal, enhancing operational ease for foreign entities and facilitating global business expansion. Dubai serves as a pivotal gateway connecting East and West, offering entrepreneurs access to investment opportunities in Asia as well.



Positioned as a nexus between continents, Dubai boasts world-class infrastructure and connectivity, facilitating seamless access to international markets. Its strategic location and advanced logistics infrastructure make it particularly attractive to companies operating in Consulting, IT, technology, software, blockchain, trade, logistics, and finance sectors.



Ortac International Accounting helps clients navigate complexity



Murat Ortac comments, “We recommend those who want to establish a company in Dubai to work with an expert business partner like Ortac International Accounting instead of surfing general information on the internet. Choosing an expert partner will save clients both time and cost.”



Navigating the complexities of international trade laws demands specialized expertise. Ortac International Accounting, with its comprehensive knowledge and experience spanning over 27 years, ensures efficient business expansion and compliance with local regulations. Collaborating with local stakeholders and authorities, Ortac minimizes bureaucratic hurdles, enabling swift realization of expansion goals.



Contact Info:

Name: Murat Ortac

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ortac International Accounting

Website: https://www.ortacglobal.com



Release ID: 89128809

Should you come across any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within this press release's content, we urge you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information remains our utmost priority.