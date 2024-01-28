My Tooth Media announces the expansion of its search box autocomplete optimization service, now available to a variety of local dental specialists across the US, including orthodontists, endodontists, and pediatric dentists.

The recent update follows the success of the new technology with general and family dental clinics, with many reporting near domination of first-page search rankings since beginning to use it. The system is designed to link dental specialists with popular search phrases suggested by major search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as making the name of practice appear as one of those suggestions.

‘My Tooth Media’ explains that, by connecting orthodontists and endodontists with the autocomplete function, the new technology reaches potential patients at the earliest stage in the search process. In addition, the company states that the service is considerably less expensive than other marketing techniques, such as SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising.

The autofill function on major search engines was first developed over 20 years ago, and aims to simplify the process by suggesting a list of full search strings based on the keywords being typed, the user’s location, and previously completed searches. According to Google, a significant percentage of searches are now completed by clicking on one of autofill’s suggestions.

With the latest update, ‘My Tooth Media’ states that it can connect local dental specialists with the most popular search phrases in their region when a potential patient begins typing ‘orthodontist’ or ‘endodontist.’ The firm states that each phrase is offered on an exclusive basis for a given region, and they are now available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“As a new technology, autocomplete optimization is often compared to what the market knows as search engine optimization, or SEO,” a company representative explained. “However, when examining search results, there is little similarity. Think of autocomplete optimization as SEO on steroids. The differences are vast and will allow a business to dominate search rankings for their local market.”

Headquartered in California, ‘My Tooth Media’ states that its new technology is unique in the digital marketing industry. While the firm is currently introducing the system to dentists and dental specialists across the US, it works equally well for almost any industry, and can also be used by businesses working at a national or international level.

“My Tooth Media delivers exactly what they promise, and we’re extremely happy with the results,” one client recently stated. “We opted to get as many search phrases as possible so we could dominate the local search market.”

