Orthodontist & Periodontist Search Engine Autocomplete Optimization Announced

My Tooth Media announces the expansion of its unique search engine autocomplete optimization technology, now offered to a variety of dental specialists across the US.

—

The recently updated service is designed to connect local dental practices with popular autofill search phrases suggested by major platforms, such as Google, Bing, and YouTube. Following the rollout to general dental clinics, the service is now offered to a variety of specialists, such as orthodontists, endodontists, periodontists, and pediatric dentists.

More details can be found at https://www.mytoothmedia.com/

‘My Tooth Media’ states that the new solution is considerably less expensive than other marketing approaches, including SEO and/or pay-per-click advertising, and can also be much more effective. Existing clients have reported near domination of first-page search results after beginning to use the company’s autocomplete optimization service.

Statistics from LinkedIn indicate that the average SEO campaign can cost up to $5,000 per month, while some organizations spend as much as $100,000 per month. However, with many businesses now focusing on improving their search rankings, the field has become much more competitive, driving up the cost of getting favorable results.

‘My Tooth Media’ explains that its new autocomplete optimization service bypasses traditional SEO channels, instead focusing on the search strings that are suggested when an individual begins entering a new query. In addition to connecting dental practices with popular search phrases, the firm’s system can also make the name of a dental practice appear as one of the suggested search phrases.

“Through autocomplete optimization, your dental practice will be presented as a ‘suggested term’ to your customers, even before they have an opportunity to come across your competition,” a company representative explained. “When they choose your office in the auto-complete, they bypass your competition and you own the entire first page.”

About ‘My Tooth Media’

Headquartered in California, ‘My Tooth Media’ has developed innovative technology that it states is unique in the industry. The firm is progressively rolling out the service to dentists and dental specialists across the US, with plans to introduce it to other industries in the near future.

“This autocomplete optimization program works brilliantly,” one client recently stated. “When someone searches for our services locally, our name appears in the auto-suggest, and many new customers are now finding us this way. The results are speaking for themselves.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.mytoothmedia.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Damien Gallow

Email: Send Email

Organization: DJG Global Investments, LLC DBA My Tooth Media

Address: 578 Washington Blvd Suite 203, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292, United States

Website: https://www.mytoothmedia.com/



Release ID: 89118194

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.