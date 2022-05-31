Orthopedic Surgery Witnesses For Malpractice Litigation Service

—

The specialized expert witness recruiters match attorneys with professional witnesses in both medical and non-medical fields. With the expanded service, the firm will source, vet, and communicate with experts and authorities across all specialisms including medical, surgical, nursing, clinical informatics, valuation economics and assisted living administration.

Homestead Medical Experts is specialized in assisting attorneys practicing personal injury, medical malpractice, and insurance defense law but also has access to experts across an extensive range of fields nationwide. The updated services relieve the burden of sourcing the right expert from attorneys and allocate a dedicated case manager to oversee communication, and ensure that deadlines are met.

Expert witnesses provide impartial and independent opinions based on subject-matter expertise according to their education, training, certification, skills, or experience. Experts bring clarity to complicated or technical matters, present reports, and provide background context to cases. The best choice of expert is vital to communicating key information and the success of a litigation case.

Medical expert specialties include but are not limited to orthopedic surgery, internal medicine, neurology, infectious disease, psychology, endocrinology, adolescent medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and sports medicine. Services available include case evaluations for merit, independent medical exams (IME), record and peer review, and retention evaluation.

A complimentary consultation can be obtained by contacting the company. There is no charge for the recruitment of, and initial conference call with the selected expert. Clients only pay fees when they choose to retain the expert. Applications to become an expert witness can also be made via the company’s website.

Homestead Medical Experts was founded by Seth Lefberg in 2015. The firm has since completed over 2,500 cases and has developed a wide network of actively practicing board-certified medical experts across the United States.

A satisfied client said: “Homestead provides exceptional service, and each associate is just a pleasure to work with. Knowledgeable and professional, they always find high-quality experts in whatever field you are researching. They are an outstanding group.”

