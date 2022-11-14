Oscar Diaz Calgary IT Expert Named As Official Small Business Technology Day Speaker

Oscar Diaz, owner and founder of Tecbound Technology, an IT services company serving small business owners in Calgary, Alberta, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

Oscar Diaz, owner and founder of Tecbound Technology, an IT services company serving small business owners in Calgary, Alberta, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th. This FREE online event for Calgary businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology. Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.



Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labour market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world. “We specialize in working with small businesses in Calgary to provide them with the best technology to make sure everything just works,” said Oscar Diaz, CEO of Tecbound Technology.



“Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn’t hold them back, but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats, and complies with industry and insurance regulations.” continued Oscar.



The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.smallbusinesstechday.com/calgary or call (407) 770-0817 and let them know you’d like to register for the FREE local event happening on December 15th.





Oscar Diaz, CEO of Tecbound Technology, has served Calgary area businesses for more than 11 years specializing in helping Canadian Police Agencies, Law Firms and NGOs with all of their IT Services support needs. Oscar and his team have worked to help more than 35 small businesses to integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.



About Us: Small Business Tech Day will be hosted by Oscar Diaz, owner and founder of Tecbound Technology on December 15th. This event is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.

Name: Maria Marquez

Email: Send Email

Organization: Tecbound Technology

Address: 160 Quarry Park Boulevard SE Suite 300 Calgary, AB T2C 3G3

Phone: (403) 770-0817

Website: http://www.tecbound.com



