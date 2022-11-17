OSENSE builds metaverse for online events and unlimited business opportunities

OSENSE SPACE, provides a high-quality immersive metaverse and will bring new forms of entertainment, social interaction, and business model.

Fed up with online meetings which lack interaction? The latest product launched by OSENSE, OSENSE SPACE, provides a high-quality immersive metaverse where virtual events including conferences, exhibitions, concerts and even funerals can be easily organized online. ‘We aim for the OSENSE SPACE to be the 3D version of Zoom and Google meet.’Joseph Wang, the founder and CEO of OSENSE says.

Founded in 2017, OSENSE is selected as “In Search of Next Google, 100 companies that will change the world” by Nikkei Business and is the only enterprise from Taiwan on the list. With solid technologies in 3D and XR, OSENSE believes in the power of turning Imagination into metaverse.

Joseph Wang, the founder and CEO of OSENSE was a merchandiser before he establishes OSENSE. With over ten years of working experience in trading, Joseph knows the market demand and the potential of the product. With an interest in research and development, he decided to start his own business in 3D and AR when he was researching future industry trends.

Joseph points out, the four major communication software programs, Zoom, Google Meet, Teams and Webex, are used for more than 150 million hours per day. Of these, over 95% are used for meetings and about 5% for online events. However, like many users of online communication software, he finds that the existing software is not interactive enough and has many limitations in terms of functionality. That’s why he has decided to develop OSENSE SPACE, a virtual space platform where users can create virtual space through 3D modelling or live-action location shots.

During the Covid pandemic, Joseph’s father, unfortunately, passed away, Because of the lockdown restriction, his family organized an online memorial service which to allow relatives who could not return to Taiwan to say goodbye to his father. From this experience, he found that although online activities are not as interactive as physical ones, they can still be heartwarming and touching if they are well-planned.

‘We are trying to bridge online service and the real world with core technologies such as computer vision recognition and AI deep learning.’ Joseph says, in OSENSE SPACE, Web2.0 users can create an immersive official website or personal page while Web3.0 users can connect wallets to build a unique exhibition room for NFTs collections. The virtual space itself can also be NFTs to transfer the faith value of the NFTs project and attract global attention.

‘There is plenty of business models happening in OSENSE SPACE.’ For example, it can be applied to various spaces, such as large exhibition halls, gymnasiums, commercial buildings, transportation hubs, etc. With plenty of XR technology experience, OSENSE helps clients to create a metaverse where they can sell products or showcase new ideas.

To serve more clients at a lower cost, the latest version of OSENSE SPACE will be available on a subscription basis at the end of this year. It offers a wide range of metaverse scenarios, including conference rooms, exhibition spaces, and live houses, and will constantly be updated. Members are entitled to different terms and hours of use depending on the plan they join. Compared to competing products, OSENSE SPACE does not need to be downloaded and can be used by multiple users, significantly increasing the accessibility and interactivity of online activities.

In the era of the metaverse, Joseph believes OSENSE SPACE will bring new forms of entertainment, social interaction, and business model. So far, the main business partners of OSENSE are from Taiwan while they also have clients in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Thailand. In the next phase, they have already planned to target the Japanese, Southeast Asian and US markets to attract more potential clients with online activity requirements.

Supported by National Development Council

