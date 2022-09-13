OTC Markets Group Expands Global Footprint and Welcomes New Hire in Singapore

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, is pleased to announce that it has hired Catherine Chao Shang, as Vice President, Corporate Services and Market Data Business Development, headquartered in Singapore.



OTC Markets Group’s expansion into Asia is part of a broader strategy to assist global issuers looking to access the U.S. Capital Markets as well meet demand for OTC data distribution across the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Catherine to our international team," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "Building out our presence in Singapore will play a pivotal role in the growth of OTC Markets internationally and will help us further cultivate relationships with companies throughout Asia."

Catherine brings over a decade of experience in the financial markets. She was most recently a VP at Trumarx Data Partnership, where she was the Asia based representative selling their OTC energy trading platform. Prior to that she held roles at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Omega as a manager and trader.

Matt Fuchs, EVP of Market Data continued, “Adding resources on the ground in Asia will allow us to further capitalize on the demand we are seeing from brokerages, institutions and retail investors throughout the region. We are excited to have Catherine onboard to help drive our business development efforts across Asia.”

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com