Oticon More™ - The World's First Hearing Aid Giving the Brain the Full Perspective

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 March 2021 - This year Oticon launches a new, revolutionary hearing aid called Oticon More™, which is the world's first hearing aid with an on-board Deep Neural Network (DNN) that allows users to hear all relevant sounds. Oticon More™ is powered by an entirely new chipset, Polaris™, boasting an eightfold increase in memory and twice the processing power compared to the previous generation, Velox S™. The new Oticon More™ makes use of the new BrainHearing™ technology to provide users access to clear sound scenes in which the meaningful sounds are in balance and stand out from the background.

Otic is the exclusive distributor of Oticon hearing aids brand in Hong Kong. Oticon is one of the world's leading hearing aid manufacturers and has over 100 years of history in the industry. Otic understands the everyday needs of modern hearing aid users. Otic's hearing aids and accessories take sound quality to the next level so that clients can hear better with less listening effort. Oticon's dedication to research and development enables the brand to pioneer new standards and significantly advance Otic's portfolio of hearing solutions to improve the lives of hearing aid users in the past decade.

Oticon More™ - An Award-Winning Hearing Aid

Oticon More™ is the next level in the evolution of advanced hearing aid technology, featuring DNN. The intelligent DNN mimics the human brain. It is trained with 12 million real-life sound scenes to give the brain more of the information it needs to decipher the intricate details of sound, so that hearing aid users can better focus on what matters to them without losing track of the meaningful sounds happening around them. With the innovations of this groundbreaking technology, Oticon More™ has won two 2021 Customers Electronics Associaton (CES) Innovation Awards. CES is the most influential tech event in the world. It is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. Oticon More™ was named an honouree in two highly competitive categories: Health & Wellness and Wearable Technologies.

Otic Hearing & Speech Centre - Servicing Hong Kong For 16 years

Otic Hearing & Speech Centre (Otic), with commitment to putting the needs of "People First", has been one of the leading hearing healthcare companies in Hong Kong, servicing Hong Kong for 16 years. The brand is committed to offer clients the most professional hearing healthcare services and the best support for their hearing needs, in the hope of bringing better quality of life. To make customized hearing care more accessible for all, Otic now has a total of eight well-equipped hearing centres operating in convenient locations across the city, staffed by experienced audiologists and supporting staff.

Otic provides comprehensive, professional hearing services, including hearing assessment, hearing aid fitting and earmould production. The brand is constantly on the move to modernize its business with technology and enhance customer experience.

PC based audiometry is now in operation in all centres, providing a centralized and consistent interface for hearing test data. This enhances diagnosis efficiency and accuracy for the benefit of clients, no matter which centre they visit.

The revolutionary 3D printing technology in earmould production has been implemented in a laboratory setting, allowing increased accuracy while cutting down production time.

A team of calibration experts has been set up to provide high standard calibration services for audiometric instrumentation, servicing doctors and hearing clinics. Otic guarantees that each calibration is accomplished to the highest standards using state-of-the-art testing equipment in a controlled environment. It is important that audiometric equipment is calibrated and tested regularly in order to guarantee reliable and traceable readings.





Community Involvement

Otic also plays an active role in giving back to the communities. The band fully supports Otic Foundation outreach activities and conducts a variety of seminars to promote hearing health and raise public awareness of the importance of hearing care. Also, the brand sponsors Otic Foundation with over 100 hearing aids annually for the "Good Ear Free Hearing Aid Assistance Program" to assist the financially disadvantaged hearing-impaired community.

Otic promises to deliver the best when it comes to hearing services. The brand aims to offer clients the greatest outcomes to best support their hearing needs. For more information, please visit Otic's official website https://www.otichearing.com/ , or feel free to contact +852 3188-9269 to learn more.