Otis Announces Winners of Made to Move Communities Challenge

Students from Institute of Technical Education in Singapore won first place in Asia Pacific

Students proposed creative mobility solutions for older populations

Otis mentors inspired the next generation of innovators across 14 countries and territories

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service, has selected the winning schools of its second annual Made to Move Communities™ challenge. Students supported by Otis volunteer mentors developed innovative science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) solutions to real-world mobility challenges seen in their communities. Students from 20 schools across 14 countries and territories participated in the program, which, this year, focused on eliminating barriers to mobility for the rapidly growing 60+ population.



Grant Mooney, Managing Director of Southeast Asia (third from left) and Dr. Yek Tiew Ming, Principal, Institute of Technical Education College East (fourth from left) with the winning student team

In response to this year's program challenge, students proposed concepts that ranged from connected wheelchairs to smart escalators and a connected emergency call device that can also help to manage prescriptions, reduce and streamline paperwork related to healthcare and aid in using public transportation.

"I am so proud of the students and our Otis mentors this year who continue to develop and advance real-world STEM solutions for a critical group of our population," said Otis Chair, CEO and President Judy Marks. "The passion and creativity of these students show the promise that resides in local communities around the world to tackle tomorrow's challenges today."

The winners selected in the Asia Pacific region were:

First Place: Institute of Technical Education in Singapore

The winning student team imagined the 'WheelySTIK' – a motorized piece of equipment that can support users of up to 90 kilograms with a rotation of up to 45 degrees. By mimicking caregivers' actions to lift and support the movement of older, less mobile people, the equipment helps to reduce the risk of injury to the caregivers.

Second Place: Eisu Gakkan High School from Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan

The Onomichi City in Hiroshima Prefecture has a variety of sightseeing spots that attracts many tourists. However, the city's terrain is mostly mountainous and hilly, thus making it difficult for the elderly tourists. To solve this problem, the students devised a vehicle "eco" using STEM.

For winners of other Otis regions, please refer to the announcement of Made to Move Communities.



Students from 20 schools across 14 countries and territories participated in the program this year

"Based on data from the Department of Statistics Singapore, by 2030, 25% of Singapore's population is predicted to be aged 65 and older," said Grant Mooney, Managing Director of Otis Southeast Asia. "I am truly impressed by the creativity of these students as they imagined an innovative, STEM-based solution that addressed the needs of our elderly population in the local community."

The student teams spent eight weeks working with Otis mentors to develop STEM-based solutions to make it easier, safer, more efficient and more equitable for older populations to move within their communities. Each team virtually presented their ideas to a panel of regional Otis leaders who carefully evaluated the presentations.

Otis' Made to Move Communities program continues to grow, too – expanding from nine countries and territories last year to 14 in 2022.

The announcement of the Made to Move Communities winners is part of Otis' annual Lift Our Communities Month celebration. Throughout the month of April the company celebrates its ongoing commitment to support the communities where its colleagues live and work. Later this year, Otis will launch its third annual Made to Move Communities challenge, again teaming students and Otis volunteer mentors to develop solutions to real-world mobility issues in their local communities.