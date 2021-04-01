Otis Hong Kong Receives Three Employer of Choice Awards for 2020 Achievements

The awards demonstrate Otis Hong Kong's successful Employee Engagement and Cultural Efforts.

All three recognize the company's ongoing efforts to create an inclusive culture and highlight the success of key initiatives to drive engagement during the pandemic.

Otis' focus on health and safety and support for a learning culture helped it win the awards.

HONG KONG, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Hong Kong set a new employee milestone when it received three employee-focused awards - Employer of Choice, Appreciation Culture and Employee Engagement - at the prestigious Employer of Choice Award 2020 ceremony. Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

The Employer of Choice Award 2020, organized by JobMarket, is the seventh installment of the award program. It honors organizations, business leaders, and HR professionals who were outstanding in talent management in the workplace. JobMarket awards companies who had excellent achievements backed by quantifiable results.

"We are honored to receive these awards from JobMarket," said Joseph Armas, Managing Director of Otis Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. "The awards provide important recognition of Otis' ongoing efforts to create an inclusive culture that encourages and celebrates the diversity required to innovate, connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world."

Otis sees its over 69,000 employees as its greatest asset and a key business differentiator. To help employees reach their highest potential, Otis encourages its employees to pursue personal and career development goals, financially supports academic aspirations through its Employee Scholar Program, and closely monitors employee well-being via its "Your Wellness, Our Priorities" program.

"The awards show that our 'people-oriented' approach is working well," said Marie Chow, Director, Human Resources, Otis Hong Kong Macau and Taiwan. "Our industry leadership is due to our employees going beyond meeting our customers' needs. Hence, we have spared no effort to support our employees' development in every way and keep a close eye on their well-being."

The 2020 awards had a special significance for Otis. As regular employee communications became even more important during the pandemic, especially for field professionals, the company rolled out new initiatives built on its ongoing digital transformation efforts. For example, company-issued smartphones with digital support tools kept field professionals connected and able to carry out onsite jobs effectively. The program "Your Wellness, Our Priorities" took care of employees' well-being from physical to mental health. Otis also worked with experts to host a stress management seminar and other initiatives to support employees and their families.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.