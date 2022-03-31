Otis Singapore Wins Land Transport Authority Excellence Award for Thomson-East Coast Mass Rapid Transit Line

Supplied and installed more than 400 lifts, escalators and passenger conveyors at 22 stations along the Thomson-East Coast (TEL) Mass Rapid Transit Line

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis has received the Safety Excellence Award from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Singapore for its safety management processes and best practices at stages 1-3 of the TEL. The biennial award from LTA showcases the best industry practices in Singapore's land transport system. Otis received the award in the Electrical & Mechanical Contractor (Major & Minor) category. Otis (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

"We are honored to support LTA in the TEL project, which will bring residents in the east and along the North-South Corridor of Singapore closer to a train station and hence provide faster access to the city," said Grant Mooney, Managing Director of Otis Southeast Asia & Singapore. "This award is a testament to Otis' comprehensive safety management processes and the priority that we place on the safety of our colleagues and in our products to ensure a seamless ride for all passengers."

The LTA award recognizes Otis' innovation in implementing online quizzes as part of its safety training for colleagues to engage and interact on the important value.

Otis supplied and installed 419 escalators, 169 Gen2® lifts and 8 passenger conveyors for the TEL, Singapore's sixth Mass Rapid Transit line, to help parents with strollers, elderly passengers and persons with disabilities move safely between different levels of the underground stations.

Otis escalators and passenger conveyors are designed for the demands of public spaces such as airports, metros and other busy transport hubs. Otis Gen2 lifts are energy efficient and reliable, with smooth ride quality, all made possible with its flat-belt technology and compact design.

To learn more about Otis products and services, visit www.otis.com .

About our Gen2 elevator

We disrupted the industry with our revolutionary Gen2 elevator over 20 years ago — a revolution that continues. Today's Gen2 is smarter and more connected, reimagined to meet the needs of our customers and passengers in the digital age. With its smooth, quiet ride, space-saving design and energy-efficient operation, the Gen2 is our bestselling elevator ever with more than 1 million units sold. Wherever people are on the move, you'll find the Gen2 elevator from Otis.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2.1 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 70,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.