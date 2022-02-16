Otis Taiwan Wins Elevator World Project of the Year Award for Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Green Line

Otis installed 117 heavy-duty escalators and 59 elevators at 18 stations along the new Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Green Line

TAIPEI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:OTIS), has received the Project of the Year award from Elevator World magazine in the Escalators, New Construction category for its work with the Taichung Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Green line. The annual Project of the Year awards are regarded as one of the vertical transportation industry's top honors. Otis is the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

The Elevator World award acknowledges Otis' ability to meet customer expectations for technology and project management in a challenging environment. Taichung MRT congratulated Otis Taiwan for winning the Project of the Year award from the prestigious international trade publication, noting that elevators and escalators play an important role to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger journey. Otis' expertise, technologies and inclusive mobility solutions meet Taichung MRT's stringent safety and quality requirements, and also enhance the riding experience of passengers.

"Otis was skillful at exercising project management and stakeholder coordination, given the scope of the project and the number of constituencies involved," said Sam Wang, Taichung Metro Project Manager for Continental Engineering Corp.

"We are very honored to be involved in the MRT project and contribute to making Taichung a smart city," said Ian Lau, Managing Director of Otis Taiwan. "The Elevator World Project of the Year award is a significant recognition of our commitments to customers, passengers and our community."

With some elevated stations in busy residential and commercial areas, Otis worked closely with the metro's construction team and local communities to minimize inconvenience. Escalator installation required some sections to be maneuvered into position within tight space tolerances of the station structure and surrounding buildings. The team coordinated in advance to identify and reserve hanging and hoisting points on the beams of the stations and used specialized hoisting technologies. The team's commitment and strong project management allowed Otis to meet strict deadlines.

Otis Taiwan also installed additional safety features into the escalators, including sensors that allow the system to detect when passengers get on in the wrong direction, and issue a voice warning, and three emergency-stop buttons located at the top, middle and bottom of each escalator. In addition, a unique control system transmits and receives real-time signals from the elevators and escalators at the stations, enabling remote monitoring of elevator and escalator performance and the ability to automatically stop units for passenger safety in the event of an earthquake, which are common in the region.

The Taichung MRT Green Line joins other Otis projects that won an Elevator World Project of the Year award previously, including the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, Korea, Empire State Building in New York, Collins House in Melbourne, Australia, and Yitzchak Navon Train Station in Jerusalem.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.1 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 70,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.