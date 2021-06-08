﻿ Otis Unveils New Generation of Digitally Native Elevator Platforms

- Gen3 elevator adds built-in IoT benefits to flat-belt technology of Otis' best-selling Gen2 system.

- Gen360 elevator debuts new electronic architecture with reimagined design, safety, service, experience and support.

- Otis ONE IoT digital platform is native to both, providing real-time status information, proactive communications, predictive insights and remote service.

SYDNEY, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: OTIS), the company that helped make the vertical city possible and transformed how we live and work, today announced a new generation of digitally native elevators – created to give people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. Otis is introducing the Otis Gen3™ and Gen360™ digital elevator platforms during Welcome to Tomorrow, a global virtual event with customers, colleagues and many industry stakeholders from more than 100 countries participating.

Designed to meet the current needs and future expectations of an increasingly connected world, these new vertical mobility platforms are smart, connected systems that reimagine what elevators can be for passengers and for customers – from architects and developers to building owners and facility managers. Building on the proven design and flat-belt technology of Otis' best-selling Gen2® family of elevators – both platforms provide smooth, quiet rides, safety, durability and energy efficiency.

The Otis ONE™ IoT digital platform is native to both platforms, providing the connected intelligence that defines these elevators. By collecting and analyzing massive amounts of data from the elevators' smart sensors, the Otis ONE platform is able to deliver real-time performance information, proactive communication and predictive insights. Otis ONE technology also makes it possible to resolve many issues remotely and securely. And with cloud-based APIs (Application Programming Interface), both platforms integrate easily with other smart building systems to create enhanced value for facility managers and passengers alike.

"The connected elevator represents our shared future and our vision for the seamless urban journey," said Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. "It creates value for our customers with greater equipment uptime. It enhances the productivity of our own teams, and it exists at the heart of any smart building's ecosystem."

Gen3 elevator : a platform for possibility

The Gen3 elevator is a new, digitally native elevator platform that combines the proven design of the Gen2 elevator with the connectivity of the Otis ONE IoT digital platform. Otis ONE monitors equipment health and performance in real time, 24/7. The information is collected and analyzed and accessible to customers immediately with full transparency.

Otis customers, and the field professionals servicing their units, gain visibility into their entire portfolio and how it's performing. Through the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, the Otis ONE IoT digital platform enables service professionals to be proactive, identifying potential problems and addressing them, often remotely, before they cause a service interruption.

The Gen3 elevator is available with the Otis eView™ in-car display that streams infotainment for passengers and connects them with the OTISLINE® customer support center via video chat in the event of an emergency. Passengers can call the elevator and log a destination from their smartphone – eliminating the need to push call buttons as it is pre-programmed to sync with the Otis eCall™ app. With passenger health and well-being in mind, the Otis Cab Air Purifier as well as a range of voice and gesture technologies are also available.

Using cloud-based API technology, Otis can integrate its technology with building management software, tenant apps and even autonomous robots to make buildings more efficient. And as needs change and new features emerge, the connected platform allows for the seamless addition of future technologies and capabilities.

In keeping with Otis' commitment to sustainability, the Gen3 elevator includes the Otis ReGen™ drive, LED lighting and sleep mode to help reduce energy usage and the elevator's carbon footprint. Sophisticated aesthetics with a range of options offer new, diverse style choices to customize and create a modern, comfortable atmosphere for passengers.

Gen360 elevator : the elevator completely reimagined

The Gen360 elevator includes all the features of the Gen3 elevator, built around an all-new electronic architecture that sets new standards for a proactive digital elevator experience. Its state-of-the-art technologies provide enhanced design, safety, service, experience and support.

With the Gen360 elevator, architects are free to design buildings with more attractive and easy-to-build flat roofs since there is no longer a need for refuge space at the top or a roof extension to house the top of the hoistway. This is thanks to a foldable, in-ceiling platform that allows most maintenance operations to be performed safely from within the car rather than on top of it.

Many mechanical safety components have been replaced by "drive by wire" electronic technology, inspired by the automotive and aerospace industries, allowing 24/7 remote monitoring, increasing overall reliability and freeing hoistway space to accommodate larger cabins. The new electronic architecture also significantly reduces the potential for entrapments. If the elevator stops unintentionally, in many cases our new electronic safety system is able to deliver the car smoothly to the closest floor.

The Gen360 elevator uses sophisticated sensors to detect and prevent potential issues, keeping downtime to a minimum. Otis experts can use 360° hoistway live vision to visually confirm, fine-tune, diagnose and solve many issues remotely without interrupting service.

It also features a new, larger eView screen, immersive sound designs that enlarge space perception, new award-winning fixtures, and interior designs with more than 400,000 design configurations – as well as a suite of online tools to support everything from design to service to API integration.

Designed for new and existing low- to mid-rise residential and commercial buildings, the Gen360 elevator is currently in operation with customers in six countries across Europe.

The Gen360 platform is initially available in Europe, specifically in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The Gen3 platform is initially available in North America, Australia, China and other parts of Asia.

To learn more about the Gen3 and Gen360 elevator platforms, and explore a virtual product showcase, visit otis.com and register to attend our Welcome to Tomorrow virtual event today or watch a replay.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.1 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Contact: Eileen Mohan

+61 2 8338 2700

Eileen.Mohan@otis.com

