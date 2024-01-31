OTSAW CEO’s Coffee Call to Robotics Companies Sparks Excitement for Collaboration on their Groundbreaking In-House Robot Base

Singapore's OTSAW invites robotics companies to collaborate and adapt their new in-house robot base for industry transformation.

OTSAW, a pioneering global robotics and AI company, is extending a heartfelt invitation to CEOs, Founders, and fellow Colleagues within the Robotics Industry. Although separated by thousands of kilometers, a shared passion for robotics unites all robotic players as one global family.

With a remarkable 9-year journey of relentless robot innovation, OTSAW proudly unveils its latest marvel in robotics, Camello+. The echoes of this groundbreaking multi-purpose robot have likely reached your ears by now, serving as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to technological advancement.

“We scoured through the market, and after using many 3rd party robot base options, we realized that none could fit all our requirements. Taking matters into our own hands, we crafted a robot base that exceeded expectations in safety, durability, and affordability. It almost feels wrong to keep it exclusive, but if you've been through the same struggles as we did, we have exactly what you need.” Says Ling Ting Ming, the CEO and Founder of OTSAW.

He continued: “ ‘Accelerating Robotics Globally’ is my mission for OTSAW. I’m convinced that if we work together, we can speed up how quickly robots can integrate into our daily lives. That's why we're welcoming all robotics companies to collaborate with us. We want to set the foundation for you to achieve your company goals. Just like how cars become the norm, we dream of a future where robots are just as common, making life simpler for everyone, everywhere. Let's make this happen together.”

The introduction of the Camello+ multi-purpose robot and its Singapore-crafted in-house base is merely the prologue to a transformative journey. For those who seek a superior robot base, OTSAW invites you to engage in a conversation over coffee. As fellow visionaries, the discussions are likely to extend beyond a single cup.

