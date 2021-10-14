OTSAW Selects Cradlepoint Wireless Networking Solution for Connected Robots

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced today that OTSAW, a Singapore-based global pioneer in advanced robotics and next-generation artificial intelligence, has chosen Cradlepoint to provide wireless connectivity for its robots. The connected robots offer enhanced safety, enable new business processes, and improve the everyday lives of citizens in Singapore. Delivered by Blue Wireless, a managed service provider, the Cradlepoint NetCloud platform and cellular-based IoT routers enable remote management and control across OTSAW’s robotic fleet without on-site configuration or troubleshooting.



Powered by patented 3D navigation technology, OTSAW’s robots can provide last-mile patrol and surveillance capabilities in outdoor spaces, such as parks and chemical plants, and indoor disinfection of areas, including shopping malls and office buildings, healthcare facilities, hotels, and airports. Additionally, they offer concierge services in spaces like offices, shopping malls, and hotels. With HD cameras, 360-degree views of computer vision, and numerous sensors, the robots can capture, record, process, and transmit a vast amount of information. These intelligent robots avoid static and dynamic obstacles and return to base when their battery needs recharging.

OTSAW manages and controls the connected robots using cellular from its centralised Fleet Management Control System in Singapore. This web application runs on the local server. It integrates with Cradlepoint NetCloud Manager to remotely turn robots on and off, enable message broadcasting via the robots, and track the status of the robots, including battery power and geolocation.

“Certain features and functions, such as live video streaming and two-way communication, require a reliable and always-on network connection to ensure data from the robot is being transmitted to our server and processed in real-time. We can achieve this using the Cradlepoint solutions to deliver cellular connectivity,” said Mr. Louis Tran Thanh Quang, Chief Technology Officer, OTSAW. “Cradlepoint’s wireless network solution integrates well with our Fleet Management Solution for seamless remote operation of our robots.”

The OTSAW robots are packed full of electronics that rely on battery power to operate independently before docking to recharge, so there are restrictions in space to house network equipment. Cradlepoint’s wireless IoT solutions offer a compact form factor with limited power requirements and allow the robot to host the device without compromising its operational lifespan. Cradlepoint’s ruggedised IoT routers withstand vibrations and tremors, with a heat resistance design for outdoor use.

“Cradlepoint partner Blue Wireless provides a managed cellular connectivity service for OTSAW robots. As more industries rely on robots that require uninterrupted connectivity and data transmission, we will see companies start to realise that wireless is the only real and affordable option,” said Ken Poh, Director - ASEAN, Cradlepoint.

“Cradlepoint works with partners like Blue Wireless to deliver innovative solutions to customers. Such partners provide adjunct services, solution architecture, cellular data plans, and ongoing support, and are pivotal in the successful implementation of a Cradlepoint solution,” said John Boladian, Vice President, APAC Partner Sales.

“We are thrilled to support OTSAW with our expertise in connectivity solutions for robotics and IoT. With the roll-out in 5G, we will see increasing use cases for cellular solutions like Cradlepoint,” said Ivan Landen, CEO of Blue Wireless.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 28,500 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organisations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centres in Silicon Valley and India with international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com

About OTSAW

OTSAW is a global pioneer in advanced robotics technologies and next-generation artificial intelligence for healthcare, security delivery and mobility applications to improve safety, business processes and everyday lives. For more information, visit www.otsaw.com .

About Blue Wireless

Blue Wireless is enabling the wireless enterprise by providing reliable and flexible connectivity for branches, retail sites, remote locations, and the maritime sector in over 80 countries. www.bluewireless.com

