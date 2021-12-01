SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for clinical and non-clinical material handling have been used in hospitals for many years with increasing demand. Swisslog Healthcare is an established partner for AGVs in the hospital environment, with 580 installed systems and comprehensive service and implementation offerings in EMEA and APAC markets.



OTSAW Technology Solutions and Swisslog Healthcare form joint venture to further develop Automated Guided Vehicles technology for the healthcare sector

To take the next step and offer next-generation technology to existing and new customers, OTSAW Technology Solutions and Swisslog Healthcare have agreed to form a joint venture (JV) - OTSAW Swisslog Healthcare Robotics.

OTSAW Technology Solutions is a Singapore-based cross-regional company specializing in autonomous mobile robot solutions. The company's mobility competencies include 3D SLAM, autonomous driving level 5, sensor fusion, AI, machine learning and fleet software. This expertise coupled with extensive knowledge in hardware and software development enables the JV to introduce the next-generation of AGV solutions to the hospitals.

Swisslog Healthcare will tap on its knowledge of healthcare facilities in various markets, in addition to its realization and service strength in AGV equipment to systems are professionally installed, and existing and new systems are well-maintained.

"We are proud to have OTSAW as a partner with a passion for driving technology forward and a shared vision to enable better patient care. I am particularly impressed with OTSAW's agile, focused approach and its collaborative spirit, which always puts the customer's needs first. I am already looking forward to seeing the next generation of AGVs to be deployed in EMEA and APAC hospitals, providing tangible added value to our existing customers," said Stephan Sonderegger, CEO Swisslog Healthcare.

Ling Ting Ming, CEO at OTSAW, adds: "Across the world's healthcare systems, we experience that clinical professionals are increasingly becoming a scarce and critical resource in hospitals. Forecasts also indicate that this situation will not change in the medium term. The awareness of this challenge has increased with the global Covid 19 pandemic and has led to a growing desire in our company to use our technological know-how to make a contribution in relieving the burden on nursing staff. The fact that we are able to enter into a partnership with Swisslog Healthcare, which enables us to contribute our expertise more extensively to the healthcare sector, is not only important for OTSAW from an entrepreneurial point of view, but also a matter close to our hearts."

As part of the JV, in which OTSAW holds a 60 percent majority stake, the technology company will take over further development of the existing TransCar AGV technology. Swisslog Healthcare is entrusted to ensure continuous support of existing systems and projects with the aim of achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction.

The contractual agreement was formally signed on November 16 in Augsburg, Germany, and as a result, the JV will be operational from 1 December 2021.

