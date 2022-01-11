Otsuka Ohmi Ceramics Releases Video of High-resolution Replicas on Display in Shigaraki Ware Production Area

- Introduction of Special Exhibition Where Visitors Can Touch and Enjoy Interacting with Ceramic Artworks -

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otsuka Ohmi Ceramics Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., announced on January 11, 2022 that it has produced and released a video documentary on its "Jomon x Future Connected by Pottery -- Various Expressions Exhibition 2021" held at the Shigaraki Ceramic Cultural Park from August 21 - September 26, 2021.

The Jomon is Japanese historical era around 14,500 to 300 BCE.

Shigaraki is one of Japan's Six Ancient Kilns.

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOzqfWP523A

This video records visitors enjoying touching displayed items in this exhibition of high-resolution ceramic replicas of important artworks. The video also shows the scenery of Shigaraki, long treasured as a beautiful ceramic production region, along with scenes of high-resolution ceramic replicas being made at the Otsuka Ohmi Shigaraki factory. Daisuke Yamashiro, a video artist who has displayed works at the Aichi Triennale and other exhibitions, directed the video, and it provides glimpses of beautiful Japanese scenery and what lies behind the displayed items.

As demonstrated by the fact that pottery made 10,000 plus years ago remains extant, ceramics are an extremely strong material. High-fired colors do not fade, and visitors can touch works to enjoy their feel and shape without running the risk of damaging the works.

Otsuka Ohmi Ceramics strives to pass on the art, culture and history of ceramics to future generations.

