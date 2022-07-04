OTT Leader iQIYI Implements Unified ID 2.0

iQIYI leans into the future of identity with Unified ID 2.0, empowering advertisers with first-party data to reach global consumers more effectively

HONG KONG, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) today announced iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ), a global innovative market-leading online entertainment services provider, has implemented Unified ID 2.0 on its international service (www.iq.com).

Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is an industry-wide identity solution designed to reflect the contemporary digital marketplace. As a notable technological upgrade and alternative to using cookies, Unified ID 2.0 aims to preserve the essential value exchange of relevant advertising that funds the content consumers enjoy listening to, reading and watching. This new identifier works across most of today's omnichannel environments, including over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV), and aims to provide the consumer with greater control.

As a global leading OTT platform, iQIYI's implementation with Unified ID 2.0 gives advertisers the ability to identify relevant audiences more precisely, while maintaining a privacy-conscious experience for users through iQIYI's inventory internationally.

"Unified ID 2.0 has gained momentum globally, and we're excited to see iQIYI implement this new approach to identity as it takes a step forward into the future of identity and more partners in the region join this initiative," said Doug Choy, Senior Director, Inventory Partnerships, North Asia, The Trade Desk. "As the industry shifts towards a more privacy-conscious identity space, we continue to collaborate with industry leaders such as iQIYI in an effort to create a more transparent ecosystem and an upgraded experience for advertisers, publishers and consumers in the open internet."

"It is a significant development for iQIYI to implement Unified ID 2.0 as we prepare for a cookieless and privacy-conscious future. We are confident of its potential to enhance the effectiveness of audience targeting and efficiency. With Unified ID 2.0, our users all over the world will continue to enjoy premium content with a more personalized experience and we aim to provide them with more control of their data than before, while allowing us to drive revenue growth," said Frankie Fu, Vice President of International Advertising at iQIYI.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.