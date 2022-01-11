OTT Niche TV Licensed Platform HyperLive to Venture into Immersive Livestreaming in 3D-modeled Environments

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperLive Entertainment Pte Ltd, a tech-enabled creative media agency and livestreaming platform in Singapore, is poised to make a big impact this year after being granted a niche television service license by IMDA.

Since its launch in August 2021, HyperLive has been responsible for some of the most innovative and star-studded live streaming events last year, including the prestigious Miss World Singapore and Malaysia events as well as several virtual charity concerts featuring top getai artistes in Singapore. The events were broadcasted live over the company's flagship platform accessible at HyperLive.tv, which has been approved by IMDA to broadcast television programmes over the internet and provide 'over-the-top' (OTT) television services.

As a licensed livestreaming platform, HyperLive intends to produce and distribute highly engaging media content on HyperLive.tv while creating original data-driven content to digitalize businesses and increase their brand value. The aim is to connect business networks and social communities with powerful live content and transform events into interactive and engaging experiences for global audiences through cutting-edge digital technology.

In recent years, viewers have been moving away from traditional broadcast content, predominantly delivered in a 'one-way' and pre-recorded format, to more personalized and livestreamed content that is engaging and fun to watch. In fact, this rising trend is observed globally as livestreaming is estimated to account for 82% of all internet traffic in 2021. HyperLive aims to take it one step further in the coming months by creating immersive and interactive livestreamed content that engages its viewers in real-time – a feat that is made possible through purpose-built innovations developed for its livestreaming platform by tech partner BeLive Technology.

HyperLive's CEO, Dr. Sean Wong explains, "We are observing a monumental change in viewer preference over the years and with the ongoing COVID situation, we expect the demand for creative and interactive content to skyrocket this year. The reception for our events over the past few months has reaffirmed our views that interactive livestreaming is the way forward for businesses to digitalize and we are constantly upgrading our technology to offer better experiences for our viewers as well as commercial clients."

In this regard, HyperLive seeks to add realistic 3D virtual environment rendering to its production capabilities. The company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with iSmart Support Pte Ltd, a leading 3D design solution provider, to collaborate on creating realistic virtual environments embedded with its livestreaming technology that will power future events and media campaigns of HyperLive. Already in the pipeline are 3D virtual stores powered with live commerce capabilities to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) digitalize their business and a virtual concert that will 'wow the audience with its state-of-the-art immersive experience'.

Such developments are only the beginning for HyperLive. HyperLive is currently engaged in discussions with several leading brands to use creative live content strategies to drive their respective brand building campaigns. Separately, HyperLive has also recently launched its HyperLive.tv mobile application, which is available on Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for iOS users.

About HyperLive:

HyperLive is a tech-enabled creative media company specializing in the production and distribution of interactive, entertaining media content to create brand value and digital intellectual properties. HyperLive.tv is a licensed niche television platform that combines music, entertainment and lifestyle events with highly interactive features that make for an exclusive and engaging viewing experience – HyperLive has created a unique and exciting way to broadcast and watch content live.