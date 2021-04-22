SYDNEY, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox has just appointed Leader, proudly 100% Australian owned Truly National IT Distributor, as an Official Distribution Partner for the OtterBox range of premium protective products for smartphones and tablet.



OtterBox appoints Leader as an Official Distribution Partner to service IT Resellers throughout Australia

OtterBox is world leading consumer electronics accessories company based in Colorado USA. OtterBox imagines, designs, and builds extraordinary products that enhances life on the go and protect what matters most. They allow people to enjoy extraordinary moments and everyday ones too - without worry. Always ready for action, OtterBox inspires people to do all that they do with a dash of daring.

Leader has long been recognized as one of Australia's leading distributor for ICT hardware solutions. Leader over many years has expanded its mobile phone, tablet and notebook device portfolio and is proud to now partner with OtterBox to offer their accessories as attach sales to help resellers grow their profitability.

Leader prides itself on aligning to the needs of the channel by providing solutions in the easiest and fastest form possible. Recognized by OtterBox for their strength in this field and the unique focus and ability to service resellers nationally, Leader will range OtterBox full range of protective solutions in each of its 5 warehouses across Australia.

"Our purpose everyday is to help our resellers grow and be profitable. Over the years Leader has built a very strong mobile phone division lead by Alok Arora. Traditionally IT resellers have expanded into mobile device segments with great success. When selling tablet, mobile phone or notebook device, the end user needs protective solutions. We have all seen situations where damage has occurred on these expensive devices. We are very proud to now distribute the world's leading protective solution for these devices. Leader will stock full range in every state. There are products for both traditional PC products and latest mobile devices."

Theo Kristoris - Leader Managing Director.

"Otter Products is currently celebrating our 10th year of doing business in the Australian market. In that time, we have seen amazing growth in our OtterBox and LifeProof brands. We are so excited for our new partnership with Leader Computers and strongly believe this is an important next step for Otter Products. We belief that with Otter's full array of commercial products and services and Leader Computers preeminent position in the market will be a perfect combination for Australia's IT Reseller Network."

Charlie Parke - Otter Products Managing Director Asia Pacific.

Leader is strictly trade only ICT distributor and proudly 100% Australia.

