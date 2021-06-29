Oucica Car-use Air Purifiers: Stylish and Smart Air Quality Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Oucica participated in two exhibitions, including the 15th China Guangzhou International Air Purification and Fresh Air System Exhibition and China Manned Space Science and Technology Achievement Exhibition. As a leader in the high-end air purifier industry, Oucica exhibited a series of hot products such as car air purifiers.

The first thing that people should pay attention to after buying a new car is the air quality. Oucica, as a brand of Huntkey Group, provides stylish and smart air quality solutions for car owners.

Oucica's choice of car air purifier as an important exhibit is related to people's consumption trends. During the epidemic, in order to reduce contact with strangers and shorten the time spent in public places, more and more people choose to buy cars. However, many people have overlooked the fact that the space of a car is different from the outdoor, and has a very high degree of airtightness. Many kinds of harmful gases emitted from the interior of a new car are filled in a small space. If there is no countermeasure, it will pose a great threat to human health.

The air quality inside the car can be affected by the traffic, ventilation fan speed, driving speed, and the number of passengers. Besides, outdoor air pollutants and interior accessories may also pose a risk of respiratory problems. Some people like to add some interior accessories to the new car, which will cause the formaldehyde in the car to exceed the standard. According to the test, the formaldehyde in the car is mainly derived from the plastic parts of the car dashboard, carpet, roof felt, seat skin and fillers, and other decorative plastics, glue, and other materials.

So how to solve the formaldehyde and peculiar smell problem of the newly purchased car? Using a car air purifier is a quick and safe way.

Take Oucica car-use air purifier CJ001 as an example. The operation of this air purifier is very simple. After one button activation, the air in the car first passes through the HEPA filter, which can effectively remove PM2.5 and other particulate pollution. Then the air will pass through the patented imported photocatalyst decomposition system, which uses multiple 365nm wavelength ultraviolet light sources to completely decompose harmful substances into water and carbon dioxide. It is efficient and environmentally friendly without secondary pollution. The air purifier is only the size of an ordinary water cup and can be placed on the beverage rack in the car. The noise during operation is also very small. It is 23dB in low gear and 41dB in high gear. The noise is properly controlled. Three colors are available, red, golden, and gray.

Features of Oucica air purifier CJ001:

Small size, light and handy Quick air purification Can be placed on the desktop/vehicle/wardrobe Safe to use, no build-in battery Explosion-proof and high temperature resistance

Therefore, developing good habits when using a car is important. Air purifiers are not only suitable for the house, but also for the car. Summer is coming, use Oucica air purifier to bring fresh air into the car. For more information about Oucica air purifiers, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

Now people still have the opportunity to visit China Manned Space Science and Technology Achievement Exhibition on-site and experience Oucica's products. The exhibition time will last till July 24, 2021. The exhibition place is Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning(first floor).

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch offices in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com

In 2020, Huntkey introduced its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

