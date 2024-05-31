"Our Arena" is released, aiming to capture the joyous rural sports events and showcase the essence of China's modernization

—

In May 2024, the Publicity Department of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee released a six-episode micro-documentary series titled "Our Arena" (Promotional Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMGGp3Nye7o), showcasing rural sports events in Guizhou. Each episode, spanning 10 minutes, delves deep into the lives of individual participants. The video content ranges from the Hong Kong Celebrity Soccer Team to the Real Madrid Football Club in Spain, and even features former NBA star Marbury. Throughout these scenes, Guizhou's athletes display genuine emotions, embodying natural simplicity, aspiring for growth, and embracing a precious return to a natural, self-confident mindset.

The promotional video draws its inspiration from small counties in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, China, documenting the characters, stories, and real-life situations both inside and outside the "VSL" and "VBA" stadiums in the county. It unfolds like a television drama, providing a glimpse into the lives of the individuals portrayed.

﻿﻿

As China's poverty alleviation efforts continue to progress, life in rural areas inhabited by ethnic minorities is undergoing rapid transformation. Through the lens, we witness verdant mountains, flowing rivers, vibrant ethnic cultures, and diverse culinary delights. Guizhou has become a beloved sanctuary for villagers, athletes, coaches, and others, while also attracting people from around the world. Both on and off the field, whether they are players, cheerleaders, master chefs, or individuals of all ages, each person is a protagonist, radiating brightness amidst cheers, in front of the camera, and within their respective roles. The waves of mutual encouragement and cheers fortify confidence, generating even more positive energy.

Moreover, events like "VSL" and "VBA" possess strong communicative power. Visitors from other regions, netizens, and international friends mutually inspire and grow together, finding fulfillment, solace, nourishment, and elevation of the spirit. This spiritual joy and satisfaction cannot be replaced by material wealth. Through these competitions, a positive cultural atmosphere and emotional values are conveyed, providing participants with channels for spiritual solace and emotional expression.

Ethnic sports events stepping onto the global stage not only serve as a window into observing China's modernization but also echo the successful "ping-pong diplomacy," which once exemplified how a small ball could turn the tide in international relations. Similarly, "Village Super League" and "Village Basketball Association" are bound to showcase the Chinese people's love, passion, inclusiveness, and confidence to the world. They will deepen global understanding of the concept of a "community of shared future for mankind" and foster greater exchange and cooperation.

Zhang Wenjuan(21851498@qq.com), the Associate Professor of Communication University of China

Contact Info:

Name: Zhou LU

Email: Send Email

Organization: The publicity department of the CPC Guizhou provincial committee

Website: https://gzxc.gov.cn/



Release ID: 89131317

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.