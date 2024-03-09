Ourea AI Revolutionizes Video Creation with Comprehensive AI-Powered Platform

—

In an innovative leap forward for video creators, Ourea AI, a pioneering startup in the realm of artificial intelligence, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered video creation platform. This new platform is set to redefine the user experience by offering an all-encompassing suite of AI visual models and creation tools in a single, user-friendly package.

As a startup in the field of Artificial Intelligence, ourea ai has always been committed to reinventing the video creation experience using AI technology. With the development of AI technology, users have a huge selection of AI visual models, such as the Text-to-video feature of unicorns, or a huge number of open source visual models. These models are scattered across various platform products, and the fragmented experience of using them has made video generation for users extremely difficult.

"We use GPT to generate scripts, then use Midjourney or RunwayML text-to-video tools to generate video frames, then use Elvenlabs to combine sounds, and finally use Capcut to add background music and dynamic subtitles" is a description that repeatedly appears in Youtuber's This description is repeated in Youtuber's massive video sharing, which requires such a cumbersome cross-platform operation to make just one video, and of course, users have to open the membership of each product.

ourea ai creates an all-in-one editing experience for a large number of AI models Ourea ai 1.0beta （ https://www.ourea.pro?source=news ）has already addressed the poor cross-platform usage experience.

In ourea ai's current debut beta version, a large number of popular AI models such as Faceswap, text-to-video (70 different styles), Lipsync, have been integrated, and you can quickly create videos by simply registering and logging in and dragging-and-dropping-connecting cards in the workflow.

- If users want to create a stylized Youtube video, you can combine Himalais (text-to-video) cards with Faceswap cards to create weird and funny Shorts or Reels videos.

- If usersre in the online store business, they can use the combined Faceswap+translate+VideoMix feature to convert their merchandise videos to faces, languages, tones from around the globe and output videos in a large number of combinations.

Based on ourea ai's super free-form AI model combination, users can create a lot of interesting video contents. And the convenient one-stop way of combining reduces the editing and organizing that would otherwise take hours or a whole day to minutes.

Thanks to the concept of combinatorial modeling style creation, ourea ai is rapidly gaining popularity in the MENA region, gaining a large growth of users in a short period of time, and also earning a number of bloggers to spread the word spontaneously on youtube. "The MENA region is an emerging market for rising creators, whose passion for creation is no less than in the U.S., and in some regions such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, creators are often both creators and developers, with a strong drive to create. And in some regions, video creators are a special status symbol." ourea ai ceo said, "We aspire to be the largest AI video production tool in the MENA region, and the high-frequency feedback from dozens of bloggers is what sustains our product iterations."

Ourea ai has no token cost, subscription-only

"We hate the complex token billing model, users should focus on combining models to generate ideas instead of caring how much token is deducted." Matte Wu said. ourea ai is currently online with a subscription price of $10 per month, which gives users unlimited access to all AI features within the platform when they make a subscription.

About ourea ai

ourea ai currently employs 9 employee and was founded in 2023 by Matte Wu, Ex-Head of Creative Product at Bytedance, with core team members all having deep experience in the video creation space. Currently, the ourea ai team maintains an iterative rate of several ai models per month, and will soon be launching subtitle and music capabilities in March to fill in the last mile of video creation.

Contact Info:

Name: Matte Wu

Email: Send Email

Organization: OUREAGLOBAL COORPERATION

Website: https://www.ourea.pro/



Release ID: 89123531

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.