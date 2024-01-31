Out Loud Media: "Now You Can Afford" Ushers the Dawn of a New Sales and Marketing Paradigm – More with Less

"Now You Can Afford" by Tarek Abdel Salam emphasizes a 'More with Less approach' for business growth.

As marketers rush to spring clean their strategies to keep pace with the rapidly shifting landscape, Out Loud Media presents "Now You Can Afford," a digital marketing guide wrapped in inner-circle tactics of successfully selling anything online. Authored by industry luminary Tarek Abdel Salam, the groundbreaking book details a comprehensive three-step framework dubbed READY-SET-MULTIPLY and rooted in a 'More with Less Approach' to sales and marketing.

While savvy companies are quick to embrace the 'More with Less approach,' the dynamic nature of online commerce has made it increasingly more challenging as businesses face competition that grows faster than the market and ever-changing consumer behaviors. Out Loud Media stresses the need for more success-driven sales and marketing strategies. The good news is that "Now You Can Afford" puts practical solutions within reach to enhance sustainable scaling and improve business value. This essential read for business owners, freelancers, digital marketers, and entrepreneurs in various industries offers the blueprint to driving growth in today's competitive business world.

In his original READY-SET-MULTIPLY framework, Tarek outlines the play-by-play marketers need to supercharge their sales strategies. The international digital marketing expert aims to break the barriers of traditional sales and marketing through the strategic approach of doing more with less. Through his knowledge and expertise, garnered in over two decades, Tarek guides entrepreneurs and startups beyond the familiar and into a new world of building and marketing businesses to success without big marketing budgets or technical experience.

Crucially, the 'More with Less approach' relies on more than just developing and implementing effective sales and marketing strategies. Tarek explains that it also heavily relies on identifying and eliminating strategies that do not contribute to the marketing objectives. This means focusing more on targeted, revenue-driven strategies that maximize impact and drive growth with limited resources. More broadly, the 'More with Less Approach' plugs the sales and marketing structural gaps plaguing most businesses. The hands-on guide promises a comprehensive distillation of various topics, including social media, digital marketing, sales techniques, and business strategy, to provide an in-depth understanding of customer psychology, competitive intelligence, and offer creation.

Tarek's expertise is evident throughout the book. As the former Publicis Group director and an internationally recognized strategist for global brands, Tarek has graduated from shaping businesses through effective marketing strategies to teaching entrepreneurs, freelancers, digital marketers, coaches, and more about the sales and marketing landscape to help them meet their top and bottom line. His passion for developing sales and marketing strategies that elevate businesses has been instrumental in shaping key business goals and clarifying shared objectives to drive businesses from zero to 7-figures.

The industry has long needed a simple way to navigate the grow-or-die nature of online commerce. Packed full of valuable insights, insider secrets, a guide to doing more with less, and strategies for market-leading success, "Now You Can Afford" has quickly taken the Amazon bestseller crown in multiple countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, making it the certified 'playbook for financial freedom.' The invaluable resource for building and marketing businesses from scratch to success has given rise to the new marketing paradigm – doing more with less to turn up volumes on sales.

"Now You Can Afford" is the map guiding businesses toward scalable sales and marketing success.

The groundbreaking book is now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About Out Loud Media:

Out Loud Media is a pioneering digital agency committed to empowering solopreneurs and businesses with innovative marketing strategies and educational resources. Co-founded by industry luminary Tarek Abdel Salam, the company stands at the forefront of the digital marketing revolution, providing actionable frameworks and insider knowledge to drive financial freedom and business success.

About Author Tarek Abdel Salam:

Tarek Abdel Salam is an award-winning entrepreneur and co-founder of Out Loud Media, who aims to help solopreneurs achieve financial freedom. From a broke door-to-door salesman to a global marketing sage, Tarek proves that success is within reach for anyone who desires it. Teaching his three-step framework, READY-SET-MULTIPLY, the leading marketing strategist is opening people's eyes to the world of possibilities waiting to be claimed.

