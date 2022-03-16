Outdoor Experts CampShores Acquires Acclaimed Camping and Kayaking Review Website CampVec

—

According to announcements released by CampShores and Tom Smith, this established resource for online camping and kayaking guides has acquired CampVec.org, another reputed camping and kayaking equipment reviewer.

The merger of the two websites gives camping enthusiasts better access to researched reviews and guides on camping equipment, tools, and kayaking equipment.

The content on CampShores is updated regularly to include the latest developments in technology, new products, and breakthroughs in equipment. The guides are written in an easy-to-understand language and provide actionable information. The reader can act to purchase camping, beaching, and kayaking equipment that's value-for-money and safe.

The merger of CampShores and CampVec allows the new brand to deliver specific content in camping advice, tent reviews, canoeing advice, and kayak reviews. The combined resources of both brands will allow CampShores to give its readers cogent information for enjoyable and safe outdoor activities.

Campers and kayakers are presented with many choices and equipment with features that may or may not be relevant. Narrowing down the selection to the best product is not easy unless one asks the right questions and is provided with dependable answers. CampShores does both for its readers. It compares brands and models and presents their salient features so that an interested buyer can make the right decision.

The "camping advice" category is frequently perused because of the available depth and breadth of content. It covers useful and essential topics such as staying warm during camping, maintaining skin health outdoors, and essential stuff to carry.

For more information, go to https://campshores.com/

Tom Smith of CampShores said, "We're the CampShores, website team. We are campers like you, and we have done tons of camping throughout California and the US at large. Our story started when our trusted tent failed us at a beach. Since then, we have tried all sorts of camping shelters (such as campervans, RVs, and even sleeping under the stars). Also, in our quest for the holy grail of camping, we have tried several camping sites. Now, we have gathered our experiences to help you.

In essence, CampShores is a resource bank by campers and for campers. We can all have the perfect camping experiences, and this guide (CampShores) will pave the way! In the beginning, we often suffer shortcomings regarding camping aids. Today, it might be our tent, and the next day could be the gears not functioning adequately.

At CampShores, we understand what you are going through. We have undergone the same process. But we are here now to help you. Since we experienced our setbacks, we have since reviewed gears, tents, and even camping sites. While we might not be scientists here at Camp Shore, we have a pretty taste. Also, we value interesting and helpful designs. As such, we know what excellent camping gear entails. More importantly, we go out camping often. So, we learn every day to bring you insightful reviews and guides."

About the Company:

CampShores aims to provide its audience with information on the best camping gear and tools for their needs. The recommendations and tips put up by experienced campers enable people to plan for and enjoy camping with fewer hassles. CampVec is now a part of CampShores.

