Outdoor Rehearsal Dinner Venue Near Tomball Announced By The Bell Tower on 34th

The Bell Tower on 34th, a European estate-style wedding venue located just outside of Tomball, TX (713-868-2355), announces private outdoor rehearsal dinner spaces for a fairy tale wedding experience just minutes from the heart of downtown Houston.

For couples planning a summer or fall wedding, newly announced outdoor venue availability at The Bell Tower on 34th offers access to award-winning spaces that can accommodate rehearsal dinner parties of any size. Voted the area’s Best Wedding Venue 2023 by Brides.com, The Bell Tower On 34th is an impressive indoor and outdoor event property known for its palace-like ballrooms, grand chapel spaces, and meticulously maintained landscaping.

While wedding events themselves generally capture the spotlight, rehearsal dinners warrant equal attention. This is a time when the bride and groom can break from formalities to treat family and friends to a festive yet intimate event that helps them get to know one another. Recently announced private outdoor dining spaces in a choice of several different settings at The Bell Tower on 34th give couples the versatility and flexibility they need to create a beneath-the-stars rehearsal dinner.

“The Bell Tower on 34th is an Italian-inspired landmark with elegant indoor and outdoor spaces that sets the tone for a grand celebration,” says Angela Nicholson Igo, the property’s VP/Director of Marketing and Advertising. “Our outdoor spaces give couples the opportunity to personalize a splashy rehearsal dinner for a one-of-a-kind celebration.”

Often referred to as “the most Instagrammable” event venue in Houston, The Bell Tower on 34th has received substantial industry recognition, including the Best of Weddings Award from The Knot and a spot in The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame, reserved for event professionals who’ve won Best of Weddings at least four times.

Private al fresco rehearsal dinner spaces include the Three Oaks Courtyard, the Candela Fountain Courtyard, (also known as The Orchard), and the Water Wall Courtyard and Garden. Adaptable outdoor seating includes the Chandelier Balcony and the Campanile Chapel Balcony.

The staff and event producers at The Bell Tower on 34th work closely with couples to determine the setting and seating arrangements that best reflect their wedding theme and their personal preferences. They also partner with a number of industry vendors and can provide photographers, interior decorators, musicians, and/or state-of-the-art production technologies when requested.

With a range of available spaces now available at The Bell Tower on 34th, couples can treat their family and friends to an outdoor rehearsal dinner that embodies all the opulence of an Italian estate at a venue located just minutes from Tomball.

