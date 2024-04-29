OutIn Collaborates with BCRF to Launch Co-Branded Portable Espresso Machine

OutIn & BCRF launch a co-branded espresso machine on April 29, donating 5% of revenue generated by each co-branded machine to BCRF.

—

OutIn proudly announces the launch of the new pink edition of OutIn Nano, a collaborative effort with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), on April 29. This initiative represents more than just the debut of a product; it symbolizes a significant commitment to preventing and curing breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research.

The OutIn Nano is known for its portable design, enabling users to enjoy a rich, barista-quality espresso anywhere at any time. This model, which heats itself to deliver silky espresso within 200 seconds, now also supports an important cause. OutIn commits to donating 5% of the price of each co-branded Nano purchase to BCRF's research annually, with contributions rising to 10% between October 2024 and February 2025.

As the largest private funder of breast cancer research - and metastatic breast cancer research - globally, BCRF is dedicated to stopping breast cancer in its tracks. Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the leading cause of cancer death in women worldwide. Since its founding in 1993, BCRF has changed the trajectory of breast cancer by funding investigators who are behind every major breakthrough in lifesaving research.

OutIn's collaboration with BCRF highlights the company’s commitment to more than just consumer products; it emphasizes a dedication to meaningful contributions to society. “Supporting BCRF isn’t just about making donations; it's about making a difference. Every Nano purchase helps fund significant research that could eventually save lives,” said Katja, Global Brand Director for OutIn. “We see this collaboration as a way to empower women to lead healthier lives beyond the threat of breast cancer.”

By supporting BCRF, OutIn commits to supporting world-class research that is leading to better health outcomes. As the release date nears, OutIn encourages coffee lovers and supporters of breast cancer research to rally behind this impactful initiative. By supporting OutIn, customers will be contributing to the collective effort of supporting the brightest minds in breast cancer research.

Please visit www.outin.com for any media or commercial inquiries.

For more information on BCRF, please visit www.bcrf.org.

For updates, follow Outin Inc. on Social Media:

Instagram @outin.inc.official

Facebook @outin.inc.eu.official

YouTube @outin.official

Twitter @outin_official

LinkedIn @OutIn Inc.

About Company:

Founded in Denver, Colorado, OutIn Inc. seeks to bring the comfort of home to all your journeys by providing reliable coffee-making solutions on the go. OutIn's portable electronic products have captivated thousands of coffee enthusiasts across the globe with their premium quality and stylish design. As an ESG-oriented company, OutIn actively engages in partnerships that aim to impact environmental and social issues positively. For more details, join OutIn Inc. at OutIn.com.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation:

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. By investing in the best minds in science to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis—and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration—BCRF is accelerating the entire field and moving us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer.

Contact Info:

Name: Katja

Email: Send Email

Organization: OutIn Inc.

Website: https://outin.com/



Release ID: 89128250

In case of detection of errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for immediate assistance within 8 hours – resolving identified issues diligently or guiding you through the removal process. We take great pride in delivering reliable and precise information to our valued readers.