Outpost Club: Leading the Way to Co-Living Solutions for High-Cost Living Spaces in New York

With the rising cost of rent in New York, Outpost Club is pioneering a new solution for co-living: comfort and community at the heart of the city. Reimagining a uniquely redesigned traditional residential arrangement, Outpost Club offers fine and well-furnished shared living spaces with a characteristic mix of living privately and within a community.

In an attempt to live differently from these conventional ways of renting an apartment, co-living — a concept where one rents a private bedroom within a shared property — has embraced massive traction. In addition, the model urges the occupants to feel a sense of community while saving on living costs in one of the costliest cities in the world. For people looking for flexible lease terms while maintaining their quality of living, the facilities at Outpost Club have space configurations for them.

Situated in vibrant neighborhoods such as Williamsburg, Outpost Club's properties are more than just places to live — they are a community. All houses have fully modernized facilities like digital access keys and advanced security systems. In addition, they comprise common spaces that are invigorating and encourage interaction and involvement between students. From co-working spaces to entertaining lounges, these properties are crafted to upscale the living standards of today's contemporary urbanites.

With the attack on short-term rentals in New York City, the landlords are left running for some viable alternative to maintain their rental income. The landlord will get the advantage of receiving more rent per square foot, with an increase of up to 15-35% in net operating income over and above what they would earn on the same property under a standard rental model. Outpost Club's model offers such property owners a good alternative and an excellent opportunity to convert them into co-living spaces.

The co-living space market is projected to increase, with available or developing bedrooms across the country projected to surge by 20% between 2020 and 2022. This underscores not just a change in the Indian mind's propensity to define their economic existence and social worth but also marks a lifestyle-related change toward more communal living.

Members staying at Outpost Club's co-living houses appreciate the convenience and quality of life—pre-furnished living spaces and built-in utilities. The community aspect is valued in such agreements, with peers already situated within the complex to help facilitate the desired social and professional interaction.

The positive experiences that co-living residents have are a product of some significant work by Outpost Club. "Mentally uplifting. It's like having a built-in support system right inside your home," exclaims Vlada, a student from Russia who's been staying in a co-living space for the last two years. On the other hand, being a freelancer from Italy, Francesco stayed for three years. He appreciated the facilities, mentioning the brilliant shared amenities, such as the rooftop with panoramic views and the 24/7 laundry area.

As modern living costs spiral out of control, the tech-enabled property management company Outpost Club has transitioned to offering a novel sense of co-living through shared living spaces. The company mixes the best of both worlds regarding private and shared living spaces. It is an alternative to the price of living in New York City and dramatically improves the quality of life for these tenants. With more land owners and tenants seeing the benefit of co-living, Outpost Club can be at the head of changing modern cities with different urban housing solutions.



