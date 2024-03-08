Outsourced Virtual Attorney & Paralegal Services: LPO For Corporations Updated

BeeSeen - a leading provider of legal services to law firms, corporations, and organizations across the globe - announces updates to its legal process outsourcing (LPO) service for its growing client base.

The expansion entails an extensive suite of legal solutions for clients across multiple sectors, including virtual paralegal and attorney services. The team seeks to bridge the gap between traditional legal practice and the new possibilities offered by advancing digital technology, delivering cost reductions and increased efficiency in the process.

More details can be found at https://beeseenlegal.com/

The services encompass litigation and transaction document reviewing, legal research, contract management, drafting and filing of legal documents, litigation support, and transcriptions. BeeSeen can help various types of clients, from law firms who are seeking ways to reduce costs to larger corporations that want to streamline in-house operations for both savings and increased productivity.

BeeSeen employs a team of over 70 qualified and Bar-admitted lawyers who assist clients in curtailing legal-related workloads to spend more time running their businesses. These associates bring experience and expertise with courts across the US and each assigned lawyer supports their BeeSeen client through the entire legal process - from pre-court filing through to post-judgment action.

Clients can also scale up their outsourced services as and when they need them with BeeSeen's flexible packages. In this way, clients only pay for the services they need, when they need them, without having to hire or lose additional staff.

In addition, BeeSeen also offers legal accounting and billing, data analytics, contract lifecycle management, metadata labeling, and the creation and management of contract databases and repositories. The team also brings expertise in employment law, estate planning, trademarks, and vendor contracts.

In terms of litigation support, clients can arrange deposition summaries and analysis, summarization of medical records and bills, document proofreading, settlement demand letters, garnishment preparation, pleadings, and case follow-ups.

New clients are invited to access a customized trial offering via the BeeSeen website. There is no charge for this, so prospective clients can ascertain if the services are the right fit for their business.

A spokesperson says, “LPO with BeeSeen Legal offers a range of benefits to law firms and legal departments. From cost savings and increased efficiency to scalability, access to expertise, improved compliance, and enhanced client service, outsourcing legal processes can be a smart move for any legal practice.”

