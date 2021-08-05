Bharadwaj sees OutSystems as empowering developers and teams to transform business through software development

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems , a global leader in modern application development, today announced it has appointed Anu Bharadwaj, Vice President of Product at Atlassian, to its board of directors. Anu joins the OutSystems board with nearly 20 years of experience driving product strategy for businesses in various stages of growth, including leading Atlassian's transition to the cloud and Microsoft's Visual Studio Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) team.



OutSystems Adds Atlassian VP and Former Microsoft Leader Anu Bharadwaj to Board of Directors

"Anu's strategic approach to helping development teams thrive through challenging, competitive, and quickly-changing times is perfectly aligned with our mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software," said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems. "Anu has an impressive mix of great engineering prowess, experience leading distributed teams worldwide, and scaling product management functions, which are valuable assets to OutSystems. She is an exceptional fit with our team and vision, and we're thrilled to welcome her to our board."

As the Vice President of Product at Atlassian, Anu leads the Enterprise Cloud business and Data Center business across Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and other product lines. She also led the global team that transitioned Atlassian's massive on-premise solution to a modern cloud platform. Anu is passionate about making the world a better place through technology and philanthropy, serving as the Chairperson of Atlassian Foundation, a non-profit that funds education projects for underprivileged kids worldwide. Prior to joining Atlassian, Anu spent 10 years at Microsoft, where she held various roles in product and engineering and led the Visual Studio ALM team.

"The OutSystems mission is critical today more than ever, as businesses need to adopt highly flexible, scalable, and innovation-led development environments to be competitive for the long term," said Anu Bharadwaj, board member, OutSystems. "OutSystems is harnessing the power of AI as well as public and private cloud services to empower both professional developers and those without traditional development backgrounds to transform their skills and their organizations. I'm honoured to contribute to a company that is leading organizations toward true competitive advantage and success through software."

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems modern application platform's high productivity, connected, and AI-assisted tools help developers rapidly build and deploy a full range of applications anywhere the organization requires. With over 435,000 community members, upwards of 1,500 employees, more than 400 partners, and active customers in 87 countries and across 22 industries, OutSystems has achieved global scale while helping organizations change the way they develop applications. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

