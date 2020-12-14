OutSystems Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

OutSystems to collaborate with AWS to accelerate application development and adoption of cloud services at scale

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development platforms, today announced it has entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration will enable OutSystems to deliver deeper integrations with AWS services in the OutSystems Cloud, allowing customers around the world to quickly put to work enhanced DevOps, data and analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), and other AWS services in the applications that make a difference to their business.

OutSystems is a modern application platform that helps customers build, run, and manage enterprise applications such as customer experience transformation, workplace innovation, process optimization, and application modernization. The combination of OutSystems and AWS provides customers with a better, more efficient way to move even the most complex, mission-critical software to the cloud. With OutSystems and AWS, customers will not only be able to build applications quickly and easily, they can be confident those applications meet the most stringent requirements for scalability, reliability, availability, and security, and those applications will continuously adapt to any changing requirement of the business.

This SCA between OutSystems and AWS will focus on evolving the OutSystems Cloud offering which helps customers of all sizes and types to practice rapid development while streamlining the deployment process into fully managed environments. OutSystems and AWS will collaborate to invest in people, technologies, and processes that will enable more customers to have a seamless experience in adopting OutSystems Cloud whether they are migrating from existing OutSystems offerings or by moving away from traditional development environments already implemented in their organization. Furthermore, OutSystems and AWS will work together to address the challenges of software developers to innovate faster, remove the constraints of legacy software tools, and accelerate the ability to integrate advanced cloud-based services into applications. OutSystems and AWS will enable a simplified consumption model for OutSystems Cloud by making it available in AWS Marketplace, and invest in the OutSystems Forge marketplace to democratize innovation by the developer community.

"Our relationship with AWS is a foundational component for delivering on our mission to give every organization the power of innovation through software," said Paulo Rosado, OutSystems CEO. "OutSystems Cloud enables our customers to develop their applications faster and easier, while leveraging the advantages of AWS. We will continue to support our customer and developer communities by further investing and optimizing our platform, as this Strategic Collaboration Agreement provides resources and commitment by both companies to stay focused on providing dramatically greater value."

"OutSystems shares AWS's commitment to innovate on behalf of our shared customers, and to create the services and products that they need today," said Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organization, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with OutSystems on augmenting their cloud offering with the breadth and depth of AWS services in areas such as developer tools, data and analytics, and machine learning to provide our shared customers the ability to develop and run applications leveraging the scalability, security, and flexibility that AWS provides."

"Providing modern digital experiences for our agents and our customers is critically important for Humana," said Bruce Buttles, Digital Channels Director at Humana. "OutSystems gives us a productivity advantage, along with a single approach to application development that helps us rapidly meet our business needs. The combination of OutSystems and AWS provides us with the agility and enterprise-class capability on which our business depends."

About OutSystems - OutSystems was founded in Portugal in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems application platform's high productivity, connected, and the only end-to-end AI-powered application platform. AI-assisted tools help developers rapidly build and deploy a full range of applications anywhere the organization requires. With more than 350,000 community members, 1,200 employees, 300 partners, and thousands of active customers in over 60 countries and across 22 industries, OutSystems has achieved tremendous global scale while helping organizations change the way they develop applications. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

