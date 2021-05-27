OutSystems Platform Used by Asia Pacific College to Equip Students with Modern Application Development Skills

Asia Pacific College expands computing and IT curriculum to with OutSystems as the platform for teaching modern mobile application development

MANILA, Philippines, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a leading modern application platform, today announced that it is integrating its platform with Asia Pacific College's School of Computing and Information Technologies curriculum. All second- and third-year students will learn modern application development entirely on the OutSystems platform.

OutSystems has been in place with the School of Computing and Information Technologies as part of their application development and project-based learning capstone curriculum. With OutSystems, students are learning everything from software development theory to building full fledged applications.

"OutSystems is thrilled about our deepening relationship with Asia Pacific College," said Mark Weaser, APAC Vice President of OutSystems. "As a technology firm firmly embedded in the Asia Pacific region, we're cognizant of both the shortage of developers within the industry and the need to learn modern application development skills. Integrating our platform into the IT curriculum can help ensure that there are skilled developers in the workforce to meet the demands of business, particularly user and customer experience is central to business success. We are happy to expand our relationship with Asia Pacific College and continue empowering new developers and talents across academia."

The full integration of the OutSystems platform into the Asia Pacific College curriculum is an extension of an ongoing relationship. Students recently used OutSystems to build a variety of applications. The College's project-based learning approach ensures a hands-on experience from the beginning, using OutSystems to build applications that solve real-life problems. After completing the module, students are given the opportunity to achieve OutSystems developer certifications.

"Our students' positive experience with the OutSystems platform was the factor behind us integrating it fully into our curriculum,'' said Rhea Valbuena, Executive Director at Asia Pacific College's School of Computing and Information Technologies. "Our focus is to educate the next generation of developers with the skills required to address the IT talent crunch in the Philippines and beyond. Our students can look forward to developing and honing their skills so they're prepared for outstanding career opportunities ahead."

Asia Pacific College also has industry partnerships with organisations like SM Development Corporation, SM Retail, and other partner Business Process Outsourcing companies where students can go for internships and training programs. Some graduates have even gone on to secure full-time positions at these firms.

"It is important for students studying technology to immerse themselves in platforms and technologies like OutSystems so they can be more productive, and also better cater to dynamic business demands. Institutions like Asia Pacific College will continue to play vital roles in adopting such modern application development technologies and teaching prospective students on how to fully utilize them," said Roselle Wednesday Gardon, Computer Science Program Director.

Students keen on enrolling into Asia Pacific College's School of Computing and Information Technologies can do so at https://www.apc.edu.ph/online-application/

