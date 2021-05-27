OutSystems Recognized as 'the Developers' Choice - and an SI Darling' in Latest Industry Analysis

Modern application platform "...brings a unique vision of turning customers into 'elite software performers'...''

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems , a global leader in modern application development, was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For Professional Developers, Q2 2021 . The report focuses on the critical need to develop applications quickly and undergo constant iteration, recognizing OutSystems as a Leader among the 14 software providers evaluated. Forrester states that OutSystems "....brings a unique vision of turning customers into 'elite software performers' on its platform…"

Forrester is a pioneer in researching application development trends and platforms. Through comprehensive analysis focused on 27 criteria, the Forrester report cited OutSystems as the following:

"The developers' choice - and an SI darling."

"The product has superior tools for user experience (UX) development, data modeling and management, mobile development, and development process support and collaboration - all underpinned by leading investments in AI."

"One reference customer compared OutSystems with the experience of driving a Porsche."

"We are excited about the recognition from Forrester as 'the developers' choice' because we see professional developers continuously turning to OutSystems for the speed and power to build their most important projects," said Paulo Rosado, OutSystems CEO and Founder. "Further testament to our impact is in our rankings in peer review sites and customer reviews. These accolades reflect the success that companies are having with our platform as they transform their teams, modernize their legacy systems, and deliver great customer experiences."

Customers have also expressed their preference for OutSystems in peer reviews as the "preferred technology for mobile and web app development" and "the most complete full-stack application development platform" .

The OutSystems platform is built from the ground-up for security, scalability, and reliability with deep integration of AI-powered automation throughout, ensuring applications can be quickly and seamlessly modified once they've been deployed.