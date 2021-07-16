Over 1,500 Favor Pets' Stores Will Launch on Dada Group's JDDJ

BEIJING, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, and Favor Pets, China's leading pet brand, are pleased to announce that they have established the strategic partnership to provide consumers with one-hour delivery service of pet supplies. Over 1,500 Favor Pets' stores will launch on JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform of Dada Group. Jiawei Zhang, General Manager of Fashion Business Department at JDDJ, and Anchun Li, Founder and General Manager of Favor Pets, signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Beijing on July 12th.

Favor Pets is a leading pet chain brand in China, with more than 1,500 franchise stores nationwide. It has established three business systems for e-commerce, chain stores, and education, as well as nine centers across China, serving over 5 million pet owners. This strategic cooperation is an important expansion for Favor Pets to develop on-demand retail, and also a key step for JDDJ to empower the pet industry and become a full-category on-demand retail platform.

According to the agreement, JDDJ will provide omni-channel retail solutions based on the customer expansion and efficiency improvement, and create a new growth engine for omni-channel sales. Dada Now, the on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group, will provide online order fulfillment services for Favor Pets. Leveraging its first-line chain stores across the country, Favor Pets will harness its own supply chain and product strengths to bring diversity to the ecosystem and high-quality resources of JDDJ.

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Zhang said that the pet business is an important part of JDDJ's all-category business strategy. JDDJ will provide Favor Pets with digital capabilities in many fields such as product management, users operations, and digital marketing. Due to the huge number of users on JDDJ, Favor Pets can increase store sales, and seize the opportunities for the development of on-demand retail.

Yanshi Bai, Director of New Retail at Favor Pets, said that Favor Pets moves fast to develop online business, increases its online penetration and business volume as user needs change. Under this strategic cooperation, Favor Pets will gradually establish a comprehensive system of delivery management and on-demand retail, through JDDJ's nationwide service network. The two companies will work closely to achieve the sustainable and branding development of the pet business, and explore the model of the on-demand retail for the pet industry for mutual benefits and win-win results.

To date, JDDJ's one-hour shopping service has covered pet food, pet toys, pet healthcare and other categories, and strengthened partnerships with many well-known pet brands such as New Ruipeng Group. The platform has full business coverage of first- and second-tier cities, such as Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and extend into third- and fourth-tier cities to provide one-hour on-demand shopping service of pet products for more consumers.

