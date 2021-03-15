Over 200 Celebrated Restaurants Across Hong Kong Come Together for Hong Kong Restaurant Week Spring 2021

HONG KONG, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiningCity, together with HSBC credit card, will present "Hong Kong Restaurant Week Spring 2021" from March 18th to April 11th, 2021.

Hong Kong Restaurant Week is a celebration of the culinary achievements of exquisite restaurants in Hong Kong, who offers carefully crafted menus at valued prices for foodies to indulge with friends and loved ones. An opportunity one can't pass up.

Held twice a year, Hong Kong Restaurant Week runs one edition in Spring and the other in Autumn. The largest edition ever, this year's Spring edition will showcase over 200 restaurants including top-class dining establishments and popular emerging stars.

A glimpse of featured restaurants include:

New Entry Restaurants

Isola Bar & Grill

ODEA

Pazta

Rubia

Zoku Restaurant & Terrace

Highly Anticipated Restaurants

Honjo

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Madame Fù Grand Café Chinois

The Tai Pan

ZUMA Hong Kong

Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Kashiwaya Hong Kong

Sun Tung Lok Chinese Restaurant

Ying Jee Club

Épure

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong

Restaurants of distinct character and charm cook up an explosion of flavours from regional Chinese staples, heart-warming home cooking and high-end Japanese fares, to fiery Southeast Asian cuisines, vibrant Spanish specialties and the old guard of Italian and French gastronomy, not to mention mashed up fusion creations, food lovers can sample the best tastes the world has to offer, all within the city.

This edition, each participating restaurant will feature prix fixe menus starting from HK$148 for lunch and HK$298 for dinner, with a minimum of three courses in each menu specially prepared by head chefs.

Menu Category Elite: above HK$198 for lunch/ above HK$398 for dinner

Menu Category A: HK$198 for lunch/ HK$398 for dinner

Menu Category B: HK$148 for lunch/ HK$298 for dinner

"With 2020 being a wild ride, especially for the F&B industry, we were deeply touched by the strong user feedback during our Spring 2020 edition. It was good to see that people's passion for experiencing dining out together has recovered so quickly once the possibility to do so came back," said Onno Schreurs, the founder of DiningCity. "Though 2020 was a particularly difficult year for the dining industry, we are very pleased that Restaurant Week activities could play a role and provide some value to the industry during this special period, and at the same time, enable food lovers to enjoy culinary experiences with health and safety measures in place."

At DiningCity, the safety of consumers is always our top priority. In light of the recent pandemic situation, restaurants are reminded to adhere strictly to the social distancing measures and health advice from the government.

Reservations will open exclusively to HSBC credit card holders at DiningCity's official website ( www.restaurantweek.hk ) and its mobile App (DiningCity) from March 16th, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

About DiningCity

DiningCity.hk is an online bilingual guide and instant reservation service for premium restaurants. It launched its first Asian edition in Singapore as early as 2007 and initiated official websites for Hong Kong and Mainland China in 2008 and 2009 respectively. Its platform offers restaurant listings, introductions, reviews, pictures and the ability to make instant reservations for its users. DiningCity is also the organizer of "Restaurant Week", "Brunch Weekend" and other famous dining events in Hong Kong. http://www.diningcity.hk/

About Hong Kong Restaurant Week

Hong Kong Restaurant Week is a celebration of culinary achievements by exquisite restaurants in Hong Kong for foodies to indulge with friends and loved ones.