Over 2,200 participants walked for charity, raising over $150k for Ray of Hope

Over 2,200 people have participated in the Let's Take A Walk 2023 charity event, held on the Nov 4 and 5, 2023. Organised by Raleigh Singapore, this 100 per cent volunteer-led initiative has not only surpassed its goal of 2,000 participants but has also raised $150,000 for the registered charity, Ray of Hope.

On the Nov 4, the event featured the 100km and 50km walks, with kick-off times at 7am from the Singapore Sports Hub and 10 pm from Safra Punggol.

More than 150 100km walkers embarked on an overnight journey, showcasing their resilience and commitment to the cause, with Let's Take A Walk volunteers providing vital support at care points throughout the 33-hour event. Approximately 1400 participants took part in the various walks on this day.

On the Nov 5, the event featured the 5km and 10km charity walks, with kick-off times at 9am and 8am, respectively, at the Singapore Sports Hub with around 700 participants.

A virtual edition of the walk, held from Oct 21 to Nov 3, saw nearly 200 participants covering pledged distances of 20km, 50km, or 100km through multiple walks or in a single attempt.

Proceeds from registration fees and cash donations go to Ray of Hope, a local crowdfunding charity, dedicated to mobilising community resources and support for individuals and families in need.

The organisation's impactful work goes beyond fundraising, providing essential social support through dedicated case managers.

Having assisted over 1,000 beneficiaries and mobilized over $10 million since 2012, Ray of Hope remains committed to aiding a diverse range of individuals, including children, the disabled, the elderly, migrant workers, single parents, and more.

Adrian Chew, co-chairman of Let's Take A Walk 2023, shared, "Our commitment to this walk goes beyond supporting a good cause; it's a collective effort to give back to society and extend a helping hand to those in need. It also further strengthens bonds among the community."

For those inspired to contribute, donations to the cause can be made at this website.

About Let's Take A Walk

Let's Take A Walk is a community-driven initiative led by Raleigh Singapore, an organisation dedicated to making a positive impact through action. Through this annual charity walk event that is fully organised by volunteers, Let's Take A Walk raises funds for various causes and promotes inclusivity and community spirit. To learn more about Let's Take A Walk and the upcoming event, please visit https://www.letstakeawalk.sg/

About Ray of Hope

Ray of Hope is Singapore's first and only crowdfunding charity. Committed to supporting low-income and vulnerable individuals and families, the organisation connects donors, clients, partners, and volunteers to build a more inclusive community. To learn more about Ray of Hope and their mission, please visit https://rayofhope.sg/