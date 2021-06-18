FREE registration now open

Leaders from AliPayHK, Animoca Brands, Azerai Resorts, Google, Goxip, Huawei, Joyce Wang Studio, K11, Klook, Microsoft, Royal College of Art, Philips, scenarioDNA, Siemens, Tencent, The Gettys Group, ViuTV, among others

Free access to live forum, plus on-demand viewing for two weeks, with Simultaneous Interpretation in three languages and simulcasts to target a global audience

HONG KONG, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge of Design Week (KODW), a Hong Kong Design Centre's annual thematic event with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) as the lead sponsor, providing a unique cross-disciplinary learning and exchange platform for innovation trends and game-changing solutions to address the most pressing problems of our times, will bring together over 50 entrepreneurs, field experts, and leading creatives across the sectors of hospitality, healthcare, e-commerce, and digital solutions to explore the post-pandemic future of the service economy with a global audience from 21 to 25 June (all livestream forum sessions will take place on 23 and 24 June).



Over 50 World-Class Innovators Announced for Knowledge of Design Week (KODW) 2021

Imperative to a successful shift to the world's next normal, human-centric Service Design is crucial for cities and businesses to succeed in this year and beyond. Under the theme 'Reimagining Service Economy', a roster of highly sought-after global leaders and experts will deliver a multi-industry programme of 10 forum sessions and eight interactive workshops. KODW's hybrid live panel sessions will air simultaneously on ViuTV Channel 96 for the first time, as well as on online and social media to reach viewers across the world. The simulcast will feature simultaneous interpretation in English, Cantonese, and Putonghua.

KODW is organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), co-organised by Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design (PolyU Design), together with CreateHK as the Lead Sponsor.

Mounting a unique cross-disciplinary learning platform

Held across two days on 23 and 24 June, KODW 2021's live panel discussions cover forward-thinking topics across industries – healthcare, smart living, ageing well, and hospitality. The key panel sessions that will be broadcast live on ViuTV Channel 96 are:

Innovation for Future Service (23 June, 8:15pm–8:55pm) – The desire for human touch and meaningful interaction has never been greater, which is what business leaders must adapt in 2021 and in the coming years. Experts Tim Stock (Co-founder and Managing Partner of scenarioDNA, US), Emma Chiu (Global Director of Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, UK), and Clive Grinyer (Head of Service Design of Royal College of Art, UK) will share inspiring success stories of introducing human-centred design that ride on digital trends like AI, digital ownership and automation, as Guy Parsonage (Partner of PwC Experience Centre, HK) moderates the live discussion.

– The desire for human touch and meaningful interaction has never been greater, which is what business leaders must adapt in 2021 and in the coming years. Experts (Co-founder and Managing Partner of scenarioDNA, US), (Global Director of Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, UK), and (Head of Service Design of of Art, UK) will share inspiring success stories of introducing human-centred design that ride on digital trends like AI, digital ownership and automation, as (Partner of PwC Experience Centre, HK) moderates the live discussion. Global Conversation on Hospitality (23 June, 8:55pm–10:00pm) – It takes vision and innovation to lead the hospitality business out of an economic crisis. Discover how Adrian Zecha (Hotelier of Azerai Resorts, Singapore ), Keith Yates (Partnership Chair of Yates and Partners, Thailand ), Joyce Wang (Principal of Joyce Wang Studio, HK), and Ron Swidler (Chief Innovation Officer of The Gettys Group Companies, US) will envision hospitality in this post-pandemic world. Charmaine Chan (Design Editor of South China Morning Post, HK) and Guy Parsonage to co-host.

– It takes vision and innovation to lead the hospitality business out of an economic crisis. Discover how (Hotelier of Azerai Resorts, ), (Partnership Chair of Yates and Partners, ), (Principal of Joyce Wang Studio, HK), and (Chief Innovation Officer of The Gettys Group Companies, US) will envision hospitality in this post-pandemic world. (Design Editor of South China Morning Post, HK) and co-host. Creative Entrepreneurs & Industry Disruptors (24 June, 8:00pm–8:50pm) – Local disruptors will come together in this panel that explores how creative mindsets can overcome unforeseen challenges and lead to success, no matter the field. In discussion will be Eric Gnock Fah (Co-founder and COO of Klook, HK), Juliette Gimenez (Co-founder and CEO of Goxip, HK), Lofai Lo (Director and General Manager of ViuTV, HK), and Yat Siu (Co-founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands, HK), with moderator Darren Chuckry (Chair HK of Marketing Society and Managing Partner of HK Initiative, HK).

– Local disruptors will come together in this panel that explores how creative mindsets can overcome unforeseen challenges and lead to success, no matter the field. In discussion will be (Co-founder and COO of Klook, HK), (Co-founder and CEO of Goxip, HK), (Director and General Manager of ViuTV, HK), and (Co-founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands, HK), with moderator (Chair HK of Marketing Society and Managing Partner of HK Initiative, HK). Innovating Future Health & Care (24 June, 8:50pm–10:00pm) – Specialists in design and architecture will converge and provide insights on shaping the future of better healthcare and implementing empathy in practice. Dr Edmund Lee (Executive Director of HKDC, HK) and Dr Gina Jiang (Managing Director of Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology, HK) will moderate the discussion with panellists Cheaw Hwei Low (Head of Design of Philips ASEAN Pacific and Design Consulting, Asia , Singapore ) and Reinier de Graaf (Partner of OMA, The Netherlands ), Prof. Jeremy Myerson (Helen Hamlyn Chair of Design of The Helen Hamlyn Centre for Design, Royal College of Art, UK), Rama Gheerawo (Director of The Helen Hamlyn Centre for Design, Royal College of Art, UK), and Dr Ching-choi Lam, SBS, JP (Chairman of Elderly Commission, HKSAR Government, HK).

In addition, six other panel sessions providing free livestreaming will touch on topics related to smart living, inclusivity, and healthcare. These sessions are:

Inclusive Future (24 June, 10:00am–11:00am) – Gaëlle Loiseau (CEO of Shared Value Initiative Hong Kong, HK) will moderate a panel on inclusive design that has the power to embrace the diversified needs of different stakeholders, featuring Christopher Patnoe (Head of Accessibility and Disability Inclusion of Google, US), Christina Yung (Head of Community, Diversity & Financial Vulnerability, ASP, HSBC, HK), Noriko Deno (Community Designer of studio-L, Japan ), and Kevin Siu (Co-founder and Director of AaaM Architects, HK).

(CEO of Shared Value Initiative Hong Kong, HK) will moderate a panel on inclusive design that has the power to embrace the diversified needs of different stakeholders, featuring (Head of Accessibility and Disability Inclusion of Google, US), (Head of Community, Diversity & Financial Vulnerability, ASP, HSBC, HK), (Community Designer of studio-L, ), and (Co-founder and Director of AaaM Architects, HK). Winning in Hyper-efficient Commerce (24 June, 11:15am–12:00nn) – Dr Toa Charm (Chairman of OpenCertHub, HK) will moderate a panel on designing efficient, pleasurable e-journeys for best customer experiences featuring Ken Lo (Head of eCommerce, Hong Kong & Macau of SF Supply Chain, HK), Yvonne Leung (Chief Marketing Officer of Alipay Payment Services (HK) Limited, HK), and Michael Ng (Head of Digital Product of WeLab Bank, HK).

(Chairman of OpenCertHub, HK) will moderate a panel on designing efficient, pleasurable e-journeys for best customer experiences featuring (Head of eCommerce, & of SF Supply Chain, HK), (Chief Marketing Officer of Alipay Payment Services (HK) Limited, HK), and (Head of Digital Product of WeLab Bank, HK). The Rise of New Retail in China (24 June, 12:15pm–12:45pm) – Conducted in Putonghua, this session to be moderated by Prof. Viveca Chan (Chairman & CEO of WE Marketing Group, HK) will explore digital transformation and online-to-offline-to-online (O2O2O) interactive customer journey with James Yang (General Manager, Digital Marketing of K11 Concepts Limited, Mainland China).

Conducted in Putonghua, this session to be moderated by (Chairman & CEO of WE Marketing Group, HK) will explore digital transformation and online-to-offline-to-online (O2O2O) interactive customer journey with (General Manager, Digital Marketing of K11 Concepts Limited, Mainland China). Futuring UX with AI and Data-driven Design (24 June, 2:00pm–2:45pm) – Also conducted in Putonghua, this session will be moderated by Prof. Stephen Jia Wang (Full Professor in UX Design & Design Intelligence of School of Design, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, HK) to explore how machine learning and AIoTs can be used to improve our health and well-being, together with Prof. Ying-Qing Xu (Professor of Academy of Arts & Design and Director of The Future Lab of Tsinghua University, Mainland China), Yangwu Cai (UX Project Leader of Huawei, Mainland China), and Sonya Sun (Head of Design Team of Tencent , Mainland China).

Also conducted in Putonghua, this session will be moderated by (Full Professor in UX Design & Design Intelligence of School of Design, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, HK) to explore how machine learning and AIoTs can be used to improve our health and well-being, together with (Professor of Academy of Arts & Design and Director of The Future Lab of Tsinghua University, Mainland China), (UX Project Leader of Huawei, Mainland China), and (Head of Design Team of , Mainland China). A New Hospital in Four Months: A Design Journey Meeting Service Challenges (24 June, 3:00pm–3:35pm) – Moderator Patrick Bruce (Founding Director of The Oval Partnership Limited, HK) will discuss modular integrated construction for medical facilities with Dr Lily Chiu (Operations Director of China State Construction Int'l Medical Industry Development Co. Ltd., HK) and Allen Kin -tak Leung (Project Director of Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government, HK).

Moderator (Founding Director of The Oval Partnership Limited, HK) will discuss modular integrated construction for medical facilities with (Operations Director of China State Construction Int'l Medical Industry Development Co. Ltd., HK) and (Project Director of Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government, HK). Smart Living, Smart Working (24 June, 4:00pm–4:45pm) – Moderator Dr Charleston Sin (Executive Director of MIT HK Innovation Node, HK) will explore upcoming trends for smart living and new modes of working with Jens-Peter Brauner (CEO of Siemens Mobility Limited, HK), Cally Chan (General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong Limited, HK), and Ren Yee (Director of Design/Strategies of UNSense and Head of Innovation Strategy and Forecasting of UNStudio, The Netherlands ).

KODW will also mount eight workshops (six virtual and two physical workshops) that tackle topics of the future of Service Design, Design Thinking, and Creative Leadership. Taking place from 17 to 25 June, these workshops will be conducted in small group size to ensure optimal interaction between participants and workshop leaders:

Exploring Future Services with LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® method (17 June, 3:00pm –5:30pm; 20 June, 3:00pm –5:30pm and 25 June, 12:00nn–2:30pm) – Led by Per Kristiansen (Partner at Trivium, Denmark ) this workshop will introduce this unique problem-solving technique by LEGO® and how it can be used in service innovation.

– Led by (Partner at Trivium, ) this workshop will introduce this unique problem-solving technique by LEGO® and how it can be used in service innovation. Thriving in Maturity: Designing for Tomorrow's YOLDs** (21 June, 9:30am–1:00pm) – This workshop led by Dwayne Serjeant (Design Director at EY wavespace, HK), Thierry Halbroth (Associate Partner at EY wavespace, HK) and Sunhera Cariappa (Design Strategist at EY wavespace, HK) will examine the differences between young people and seniors and how these two mindsets can interact to change global views.

– This workshop led by (Design Director at EY wavespace, HK), (Associate Partner at EY wavespace, HK) and (Design Strategist at EY wavespace, HK) will examine the differences between young people and seniors and how these two mindsets can interact to change global views. Smart Services for New Customers (21 June, 4:00pm–6:00pm) – Clive Grinyer (Head of Service Design of Royal College of Art, UK) will discuss in this two-hour masterclass how decisions on the design method and future technology may cater to changing consumers.

(Head of Service Design of of Art, UK) will discuss in this two-hour masterclass how decisions on the design method and future technology may cater to changing consumers. Transforming Brand in a World Transformed** (22 June, 10:00am–12:30pm) – Join Jonathan Cummings (President, APAC, at Landor& Fitch, HK), in this workshop that will explore how brands are changing the world and vice versa.

– Join (President, APAC, at Landor& Fitch, HK), in this workshop that will explore how brands are changing the world and vice versa. X Thinking®: The Transformation of Value – From Products to Services to eXperiences (25 June, 10:00am–12:00nn) –Dr Michael T Lai (Dean of X Thinking Institute, Mainland China) will focus on how the method can help brands upgrade and gain a competitive advantage.

(Dean of X Thinking Institute, Mainland China) will focus on how the method can help brands upgrade and gain a competitive advantage. Creative Leadership: Three Values to Transform Your Practice (25 June, 3:00pm–6:00pm) - The final workshop of the programme will introduce Creative Leadership with the guidance of Rama Gheerawo (Director of The Helen Hamlyn Centre for Design, Royal College of Art, UK), and how one can grow individual creativity.

**Workshops to be held physically

Join KODW 2021 and discover how a new approach to Service Design will shape the future of retail, hospitality, smart living, ageing well, and health & wellbeing.

Register for FREE access to the live forum sessions as well as on-demand viewing for two weeks, and sign up for the hybrid workshops at www.kodw.bodw.com. Early bird discount at 40% off and 50% discount for BODW 2020 full pass and premium pass holders are offered until 11 June 2021 for workshop registration.

Press Materials

Images including KODW 2021 event photos and innovators' portraits are available at https://finnpartners.box.com/s/nagtswhh2mh0dyz8e2229uqctc7j5c11

About Hong Kong Design Centre and Institute of Design Knowledge

Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a non-governmental organisation founded in 2001 as a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being. Learn more about us at www.hkdesigncentre.org

The Institute of Design Knowledge (IDK) is an initiative of HKDC to advance creative thinking across different sectors via the provision of professional training and resources. It serves as a learning platform, offering specialised courses on topics such as innovation, design management and creative leadership to prompt executives and business leaders to explore, develop and sustain innovative approaches in the workplace. Learn more at www.idk-hkdc.org

About Knowledge of Design Week

Knowledge of Design Week is an annual flagship event organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) and Institute of Design Knowledge (IDK), co-organised by Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design (PolyU Design), together with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor. It is a week-long event that comprises a series of workshops, forums, and a high-level networking event.

Launched in 2006, Knowledge of Design Week (KODW) offers an exciting and premier global knowledge platform for local and international designers, brand strategists, business leaders, entrepreneurs, technologists, educators and visionaries to share industry insights, trend analysis, creative solutions and game-changing innovation to transform individuals, businesses and the society. Learn more at www.kodw.bodw.com

Please follow us at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kodwhkdc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kodw_hkdc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KODW_HKDC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/knowledge-of-design-week/about/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB9QTGZRIJyjEwIrBh09uZw

About Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting

Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors Hong Kong Design Centre to organise Knowledge of Design Week and other flagship events to promote Hong Kong design. CreateHK's website: www.createhk.gov.hk .