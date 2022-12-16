Over 500 students from Hyderabad attend Edureka Learning Centre, Kukatpally's Mega IT job fair

Over 500 students attended Monday's "Mega IT Job Fair" in Hyderabad, which was hosted by the Edureka Learning Centre Kukatpally and featured participation from companies like HCL, Wipro, Deloitte, KIA Motors, and KBK group.

The Fair, aptly named as Ekiva(The Only One), brought in students from various parts of the city and also from parts of Telangana and AP, The enrty was free, and the platform provided the students for an opportunity to attend interviews with reputed companies both Tier-I and Tier-II.



The mega IT job fair, organized as part of the brand awareness strategy by Edureka Learning Centre, Kukatpally was held with the support of the company and HR representatives from Maintec, IDC, Team Lease, KIA Motors, and KBK group.



Mr.Bala Peddigari, Cheif Innovation Officer TCS, and Mr. Nagarjun Malladi, Vice President of Large MNC were the chief guests along with Raju Kota (Real Estate Entrepreneur), Sandeep Jogi(GM at Isuzu), Ravikanth Reddy, Ganga Calibrations MD, Hanumantha Rao Chinthanippula, COE and practice lead Pactera Edge, Lova Kumar Adjunct Faculty Edureka, Sarath Prakash Adjunct Faculty Edureka, Lakshman Kota Adjunct Faculty Edureka, Swathi Upparapalli Adjunct Faculty Edureka, Vedavathi Jogadenu Counsellor Edureka, Prabhaat Kumar Area BDM Placements Edureka, RajKumar Area Head Edureka.



Edureka Learning Centre, Kukatpally is offering Tech Ready, Job Ready courses on the latest trending Tech such as Data Science, DevOps, Cloud, and Full Stack Web Development. It has tie-ups with more than 100+ Tier-I and Tier-II companies across Hyderabad/India and offer 100% placement assistance to students enrolling for their courses.



With academia partners such as IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, NIT Warangal, and Purdue University (US) Edureka's hybrid program is the most sought program for a kick-starting your career in the IT field.



Mr.Bala Peddigari, Chief Innovation Officer TCS said “ Edureka learning center is providing training in niche technologies and there is a need for students to get trained on digital technologies, and use these centres as the launch pad for getting into a IT career.



There is also a need to organise such Job Fairs to fulfill the growing demand in the IT sector and I congratulate the center head Ramu Kanagiri and edureka team for this initiative. This is a wonderful opportunity for students who want to step into an IT career"



Mr.Nagarjun Malladi, Vice President of Large MNC, spoke about his 25 years of Journey in IT industry and it’s evolution, he emphasised the importance of learning and upskilling in the age of disruption. He also spoke about Edureka learning center Kukatpally’s Tech Ready and Job Ready courses, and how it is a boon to students looking for a career in IT. The center with its unique hybrid learning model and pedagogy helps students understand the concepts better and provides a winning edge, he said.



Ramu Kanagiri, Center Head, Edureka Learning Center Kukatpally congratulated all the students shortlisted by the various companies and spoke about organising similar fairs in the future for the benefit of students looking for a career in IT. Talking about the current demand in the IT sector for niche skills like Data science, AI/ML, Full Stack We Development and Cloud, he spoke about the growing demand and how his center is contributing to fulfil this demand.



On this occasion, the students were presented with congratulatory certificates on their shortlisting by the chief guests and HR representatives.



More than 70 students got shortlisted by various companies, and the HR representatives spoke about subsequent steps/rounds of evaluation planned for the students in the coming weeks.



During the mega IT job fair, Edureka learning centre posters were launched by the chief guests and the company representatives present.



At Edureka Learning Center, Kukatpally we believe in imparting the latest, in-demand, tech skills through our exclusively curated courses to bridge the gap between industry demand and talent supply.



Our mission is to provide you with an excellent learning experience and help you attract the jobs of your dreams. We provide learners with world-class content in an easy-to-use format and help them match the crazy pace of technological evolution. At Edureka Learning Center, Kukatpally our students are not mere learners, they are the future IT professionals.

To create an alternate platform for students who wish to continue and complete courses by attending live online courses, using a team of ridiculously committed educators who will stop at nothing to impart education, helped by a 24 x 7 support system. By deploying our world class team of industry experts, we aim to educate our learners with the skills they need to advance their professional life to the next level.

Why Edureka Learning Center, Kukatpally ?

Increasing the Employability Quotient of Youth



More than 150+ B2B Hiring Partners



Regimental pedagogy and blended program delivery.



Access to premium Jobs



Pandemic-proof business model and ops framework.



World-class education in emerging tech at an affordable price.



100% practice-oriented curricula and delivery.



Dedicated labs(4 Labs) with Live Faculty



Located in the heart of the city in Kukatpally



NASSCOM Future Skills Prime Partner



The Edureka Learning Center, Kukatpally is offering a special 25% discount to students who registered for the fair.



For offers and to avail the discount contact 8977940840 / 8977940841



Location(On Google Maps) : bit.ly/3htMhDl

