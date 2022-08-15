—

More than 300,000 Soul Diamond owners from Goldmark Oakham's loyal customer group participated in a collective celebration approved by Goldmark Oakham to receive more than 98 million Francs.With records dating back to the years of construction, Goldmark Oakham has agreed to approve a payment of 98 million Francs to arrange a memorial service for the first deceased or living customers of the Soul Diamond spanning from the starting dates.

Records show that Goldmark Oakham has magically enchanted Valentine's Day, Wedding, and Birth Day diamonds for more than 300,000 owners, spanning their entire range of haute jewelry products, including both White Lotus and Panthere lines. Soul diamond owners in countries outside of France will also receive this funding.

The beneficiaries of this bonus range are owners of loose or jeweled diamonds from old years to new customers. Customers who have previously rented jewelry from Goldmark Oakham will also receive this lucky funding.

In a statement released, Goldmark Oakham confirmed that it will spend $98 million in lucky money to its customers. And the jewelry company asserts, "Miracles and luck happen many times in the lives of our customers".

While public opinion and the group of buyers of soul diamonds asserted that Goldmark Oakham had "manipulated miracles and luck" through gift, promotion and financial programs to directly bring results to customers, make them lucky in a "Forced" way. However, we are all very happy and surprised when the after-sales service of Goldmark Oakham is so great.

The after-sales service of soul diamond owners is said to be superior to other models that Goldmark Oakham launched.

Technological evidence shows that with the development of new software, hardware and technology, the Soul Diamond model that was previously magically magical through spirituality is now "Scientificized" using earth simulation technology. This is a technology that is said to be similar to what royalty and kings want to find.

Earth depiction technology is not only a big step forward in the jewelry and gem industry, but also a scientific discovery that has the meaning of "eliminating the hollow earth phenomenon", reducing greenhouse gas emissions and being humanitarian compared to mining diamonds.

Basically, a larger, more beautiful loose soul diamond or mounted on the High Jewelry, Haute Jewelry model, the owner will receive a larger amount of money with subsequent incentives for family generations.

After the payouts are completed, Goldmark Oakham is still not entitled to keep the balance of the 98 million Francs. They will open projects to donate the rest of the money to any charity or environmental action fund.

